Four Takeaways from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at EchoPark Speedway

EchoPark Speedway marked the second round of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly AutoParts Series and provided thrilling and exciting action in the 163 laps that saw a first-time winner.

The 2018 Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed had come up short many times throughout his O’Reilly career. But finally, he got it done early Saturday evening in a last-lap pass. As Creed celebrated his first series win, we’ll see how the other drivers did in the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.

Corey Day Claims Top Five Finish After Early Trouble

It was a wild day for the Hendrick Motorsports developmental driver Corey Day. He ultimately wound up in the fourth position at EchoPark Speedway when all was said and done.

One of the early incidents for Day came on Lap 6 when he and Ryan Sieg made contact on the frontstretch, getting others involved as well. Sieg’s brother, Kyle, was also collected and Blaine Perkins got caught up in the damage, too.

Day was able to carry on and tried to maneuver his way back toward the front. But more troubles plagued the young driver in another wreck. During the mid-portion of the race, Day’s car slid up the track in Turns 3 and 4, and clipped the race leader, Carson Kvapil, and Justin Allgaier. Both cars were sent out of the race.

Despite being involved in many incidents, the Clovis, California native was able to rebound to a fourth-place finish. It was Day’s second top-five finish of his young O’Reilly AutoParts Series career.

Parker Retzlaff and Nick Sanchez Nearly Spoil The Party

It’s no wonder that Parker Retzlaff, who is now driving for the No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet, is a strong contender at superspeedways and drafting tracks. Most of his top five finishes have come at either Daytona or Atlanta, with some top 10 finishes coming at Talladega.

He showed talent again Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway after coming up one spot short, finishing second once again. He bested his original Atlanta drafting track finish from last year, where he finished fifth driving for Jordan Anderson Racing. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when Retzlaff will eventually get his elusive career win.

Meanwhile, Nick Sanchez almost nabbed the win. It would have been a career first for AM Racing, who has never won in NASCAR. Sanchez ran as high as second at one point in the waning laps. But ultimately, he wound up in the third podium finish for the former Big Machine Racing driver.

Rajah Caruth Has Strong Showing

In his 24th career start in the O’Reilly Series, Rajah Caruth had a great outing in Atlanta at EchoPark Speedway this past Saturday. He ran up front multiple times, earning his first career stage victory in the series by winning Stage 2. He also finished second in Stage 1. Caruth had a shot at the win by having a fast car, but had to settle for an eighth-place finish.