The DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix at the COTA Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, for the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne this Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In 2025, Tyler Reddick captured the pole with a lap of 88.095 mph (98.076 seconds), and Christopher Bell earned a hard-fought raw victory in the fifth annual running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2nd.

Track & Race Information for the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 2.40 Miles

Track Type: Multi-Elevational Counterclockwise Road Course

Number of Turns: 20

Time

Sunday, March 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Length and Race Stages for the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne

Race Length: 95 laps (228 Miles)

Stage 1 Length: 20 laps

Stage 2 Length: 25 laps (End on Lap 45)

Final Stage Length: 50 laps (Ends on Lap 95)

Who and what should you look out for at the Circuit of The Americas?

The five NCS races (2021-2025) at COTA have produced five different race winners. Chase Elliott won the inaugural NCS race on May 23, 2021; Ross Chastain won on March 27, 2022; Tyler Reddick won on March 26, 2023; William Byron won on March 24, 2024; and Christopher Bell won on March 2, 2025. Reddick leads the NCS in average finishing position with a 4.6 in five starts. William Byron leads the NCS in laps led with 71 laps led in five races.

Chase Elliott has the third-most road-course wins all-time (most among active drivers), with seven victories at Charlotte ROVAL, COTA, Daytona Road Course, Road America, and Watkins Glen.

During the 2021 season, Kyle Larson became the first driver in NCS history to win at three road course tracks in a single season (Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and the Charlotte ROVAL). Larson has six total road course NCS wins and is tied with Shane van Gisbergen for the second-most among active drivers.

During the 2025 season, Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in NCS history to win at five different road course tracks in a single season (Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and the Charlotte ROVAL).

There is a total of 16 active NCS road course winners entered this weekend at COTA:

Active Road Course Winners (16) Wins WGI Sonoma Charlotte COTA Indy Daytona Road Am. Chicago Mexico Chase Elliott 7 2 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 Shane Van Gisbergen 6 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 Kyle Larson 6 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Busch 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 AJ Allmendinger 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Tyler Reddick 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 Christopher Bell 3 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 William Byron 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Chris Buescher 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Daniel Suárez 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denny Hamlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joey Logano 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan Blaney 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ross Chastain 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Michael McDowell 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 42 12 6 8 5 3 2 2 3 1

The closest Margin of Victory in the NCS was set last season when Bell beat William Byron to the finish line by 0.433 seconds.