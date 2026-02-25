Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Event: Race 3 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: St. Petersburg Street Course (1.8-miles)

#of Laps: 80

Time/TV/Radio: 12:00 PM ET on FOX/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)

Layne Riggs (23rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs returns to Florida this weekend for the inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the St. Petersburg street course. For Riggs, this will be his first career start on a street course but has experience on road courses such as the Circuit of the Americas, Lime Rock Park, Watkins Glen, and the Charlotte ROVAL. Long John Silver’s will make their 2026 Truck Series debut with Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 in the fan-favorite blue and yellow scheme.

“I’m not much of a road course racer, but I’m looking forward to the challenge that St. Pete presents,” said Riggs. “The first two races of the season were a struggle, but a lot of that has to do with how superspeedway races play out. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and you’re at the mercy of the drivers around you. It will be a nice reset heading into races where you have more control over the outcome. We’ve put ourselves in a hole in the points standings, but I’m confident we can climb out of it.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith faces a new challenge this weekend as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Florida for the inaugural Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Smith is no stranger to street courses, having competed in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chicago Street Course race in 2023 and 2024, earning an eighth-place finish in 2023 with Kaulig Racing. Following a sixth-place finish at the EchoPark Speedway last Saturday, Smith still sits first in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

The No. 38 Ford F-150 will sport a new scheme on the streets of St. Petersburg, partnering with OnlyBulls for the 80-lap, 144-mile race. OnlyBulls is a free-to-download digital wallet designed to simplify the path to building digital wealth. Through its “Green Flag” marketing campaign, the brand aims to transition fans from spectators to participants in the digital economy.

Fans attending the race weekend can visit the OnlyBulls “Green Flag Garage” activation Unit to learn more about the ecosystem, including askROI—the AI platform that powers OnlyBulls and brings dynamic intelligence to investing—and Bitcoin Max (BMAX), the Swiss-based Bitcoin trust. Attendees who download the app and open a free account during the weekend will be eligible for exclusive promotional offers, including limited-edition racing gear and opportunities to win rides in the IndyCar Experience 2-seater.

“St. Petersburg is going to be a lot of fun,” said Smith. “It’s different from what we normally run, so I think that challenge is going to be something to look forward to. It’s awesome to have OnlyBulls on our Ford F-150. They’re a huge partner of some Indy Car teams that will be on track this weekend as well as the entitlement partner for the truck race. Hopefully, I can get the No. 38 OnlyBulls Ford F-150 in OnlyBulls Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT ONLYBULLS

OnlyBulls is a leading digital wallet and mobile app designed to provide a beginner-friendly gateway to digital wealth. By integrating tools like askROI, the AI platform providing dynamic intelligence, and Bitcoin Max for long-term holding, OnlyBulls simplifies the complex world of finance.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.