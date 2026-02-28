Tyler Reddick scores first Cup pole of 2026 at COTA

Tyler Reddick scored the Busch Light Pole Award for the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, February 28.

The event’s qualifying format at COTA consisted of the field of 37 being divided into two qualifying groups (Group 1 & 2). During each group’s session, each competitor was given 20 minutes to post the fastest qualifying lap amongst one another. At the conclusion of both group sessions, the fastest competitor among the two groups was awarded the pole position.

Reddick was the 19th-fastest competitor during Saturday’s practice session at COTA after competing in the second qualifying group. He posted his fastest qualifying lap at 88.380 mph in 97.760. The result was enough for Reddick and his No. 45 Chumba Casino/23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry team to secure the top-starting spot for Sunday’s main event.

With the pole, Reddick, who won at COTA in 2023, notched his 12th NASCAR Cup Series career pole position, his first of the 2026 season and his third at COTA. This weekend will mark the second consecutive time that Reddick will lead the field to the start of an event from pole position. He was also awarded the pole last weekend at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway based on NASCAR’s qualifying metric formula.

Reddick is coming off two consecutive victories (Daytona 500 & Atlanta) to commence the 2026 Cup Series season. This Sunday at COTA, the Corning, California, native will strive to become the first competitor ever to win three-scheduled events in a row to commence a NASCAR season.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 28: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Chumba Casino Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas on February 28, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images).

“I, maybe, should have called my shot earlier, but some pressure comes with that,” Reddick said. “I love going fast and road courses are a lot of fun in qualifying. Just proud of everyone’s effort here at 23XI [Racing]. Our Chumba Casino Toyota Camry was fast at Daytona and it seems fast here to start this one off. I don’t know where Shane [van Gisbergen] is starting,” he continued, “but just got to try and get as much of a head start on him as I can and try to stay ahead of him all day.”

Reddick will share the front row with Ross Chastain, the latter of whom scored his first Cup career victory at COTA in 2022. Chastain posted his fastest qualifying lap at 88.256 mph in 97.897 seconds. Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott will start in the fop five, respectively.

Michael McDowell was the fastest competitor during Saturday’s practice session and in the first qualifying group. He will line up in sixth place. AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell (reigning COTA winner), Ty Gibbs and William Byron completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 37 competitors vying for 37 starting spots, all made the main event.

Qualifying position, Best speed, Best time:

1. Tyler Reddick, 88.380 mph, 97.760 seconds

2. Ross Chastain, 88.256 mph, 97.897 seconds

3. Chase Briscoe, 88.242 mph, 97.913 seconds

4. Ryan Blaney, 88.179 mph, 97.982 seconds

5. Chase Elliott, 88.161 mph, 98.002 seconds

6. Michael McDowell, 88.031 mph, 98.147 seconds

7. AJ Allmendinger, 88.027 mph, 98.152 seconds

8. Christopher Bell, 87.980 mph, 98.204 seconds

9. Ty Gibbs, 87.931 mph, 98.259 seconds

10. William Byron, 87.822 mph, 98.381 seconds

11. Zane Smith, 87.798 mph, 98.408 seconds

12. Carson Hocevar, 87.749 mph, 98.463 seconds

13. Shane van Gisbergen, 87.748 mph, 98.464 seconds

14. Chris Buescher, 87.719 mph, 98.497 seconds

15. Kyle Larson, 87.703 mph, 98.514 seconds

16. Alex Bowman, 87.678 mph, 98.542 seconds

17. Todd Gilliland, 87.661 mph, 98.562 seconds

18. Cole Custer, 87.661 mph, 98.562 seconds

19. Denny Hamlin, 87.612 mph, 98.617 seconds

20. Joey Logano, 87.560 mph, 98.675 seconds

21. Ty Dillon, 87.474 mph, 98.772 seconds

22. Josh Berry, 87.443 mph, 98.807 seconds

23. Daniel Suarez, 87.418 mph, 98.836 seconds

24. Bubba Wallace, 87.416 mph, 98.838 seconds

25. Connor Zilisch, 87.365 mph, 98.895 seconds

26. Brad Keselowski, 87.346 mph, 98.917 seconds

27. Jesse Loe, 87.276 mph, 98.996 seconds

28. Austin Cindric, 87.265 mph, 99.009 seconds

29. Ryan Preece, 87.201 mph, 99.082 seconds

30. Kyle Busch, 87.132 mph, 99.160 seconds

31. John Hunter Nemechek, 87.032 mph, 99.274 seconds

32. Riley Herbst, 86.893 mph, 99.433 seconds

33. Austin Dillon, 86.610 mph, 99.757 seconds

34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 86.590 mph, 99.781 seconds

35. Noah Gragson, 86.523 mph, 99.858 seconds

36. Erik Jones, 86.450 mph, 99.942 seconds

37. Cody Ware, 86.345 mph, 100.064 seconds

The 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, and air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.