Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Circuit of the Americas Race Report
Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix
Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026
Event: Race 4 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)
Length of Race: 95 laps over two hours, 58 minutes, 53 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 17th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)
● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)
● Zane Smith (Started 11th, Finished 33rd / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (14th)
Noah Gragson (18th)
Todd Gilliland (30th)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 35th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 21st

“While it’s not where we want to be, it’s nice to have finished a race,” said Gilliland. “We struggled with overall handling and had a mishap on pit road, but we were still able to finish Stage Two with some points and brought home a top-25. There’s some things we need to clean up before Phoenix, but I’m confident we can continue to chip away at the points gap.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 37th / Stage Two: 35th / Race Result: 22nd

“It was a battle all weekend,” said Gragson. “We didn’t hit on what we needed off the hauler on Saturday and had to take some swings to make it better during the race. Not the finish we hoped for, but I was proud that we kept fighting throughout the day. We will move on and get ready for Phoenix next week.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 13th / Stage Two: 36th / Race Result: 33rd

“Tough day overall,” said Smith. “Started off really loose, chattering the tires, just no rear grip. Worked on it all day, got inside the top ten and thought we would manage a decent points day and just got cleaned out in Turn 1 on a restart. Thankfully we got off to a hot start in points, and I believe we can rebound from this weekend at Phoenix where we had some good speed last season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

