Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Circuit of the Americas Race Report

Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Event: Race 4 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)

Length of Race: 95 laps over two hours, 58 minutes, 53 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 17th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 35th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 11th, Finished 33rd / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (14th)

Noah Gragson (18th)

Todd Gilliland (30th)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 35th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 21st

“While it’s not where we want to be, it’s nice to have finished a race,” said Gilliland. “We struggled with overall handling and had a mishap on pit road, but we were still able to finish Stage Two with some points and brought home a top-25. There’s some things we need to clean up before Phoenix, but I’m confident we can continue to chip away at the points gap.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 37th / Stage Two: 35th / Race Result: 22nd

“It was a battle all weekend,” said Gragson. “We didn’t hit on what we needed off the hauler on Saturday and had to take some swings to make it better during the race. Not the finish we hoped for, but I was proud that we kept fighting throughout the day. We will move on and get ready for Phoenix next week.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 13th / Stage Two: 36th / Race Result: 33rd

“Tough day overall,” said Smith. “Started off really loose, chattering the tires, just no rear grip. Worked on it all day, got inside the top ten and thought we would manage a decent points day and just got cleaned out in Turn 1 on a restart. Thankfully we got off to a hot start in points, and I believe we can rebound from this weekend at Phoenix where we had some good speed last season.”

