How Roof Top Tents Change Your 4WD’s Centre of Gravity

Roof top tents have become a popular upgrade for touring and overlanding setups. They offer convenience, fast setup, and elevated sleeping comfort. However, adding roof top tents to your vehicle significantly changes weight distribution and raises your 4WD’s centre of gravity.

Understanding how this affects handling, stability, and safety is essential before heading off-road.

What Is Centre of Gravity?

A vehicle’s centre of gravity refers to the point where its weight is evenly balanced in all directions.

In a standard 4WD, most weight sits relatively low in the chassis. Engine, drivetrain, and fuel tanks are positioned close to the ground to improve stability.

When weight is added to the roof, the centre of gravity shifts upward. The higher it moves, the more noticeable the impact on vehicle dynamics.

How Roof Top Tents Add Weight Up High

Most roof top tents weigh between 45 kg and 90 kg depending on design and size. Hard-shell models can be heavier, especially when combined with roof racks or mounting platforms.

This weight sits at the highest point of the vehicle. Even if 70 kg does not sound significant, placing it on the roof amplifies its effect compared to storing the same weight in the rear cargo area.

Additional gear often stored in the tent or on roof racks further increases the load.

Impact on Handling and Stability

Raising the centre of gravity affects how your 4WD behaves on both sealed and unsealed roads.

On corners, the vehicle may exhibit more body roll. You might notice increased lean during roundabouts or tight bends.

On uneven terrain, the risk of tipping increases slightly because the vehicle’s balance point is higher. While modern 4WDs are designed to handle roof loads within manufacturer limits, stability margins are reduced compared to stock configuration.

This does not mean roof top tents are unsafe. It means drivers should adjust their driving style accordingly.

Effects on Off-Road Performance

Off-road driving often involves side slopes, ruts, and uneven surfaces.

A higher centre of gravity can:

Increase lateral lean on side angles

Make the vehicle feel less planted

Require slower speeds on technical terrain

Careful line selection and reduced speed become more important when carrying roof loads.

For touring conditions across Australia, where long gravel roads and corrugations are common, stability and load management are key considerations.

Roof Load Ratings Matter

Every vehicle has a maximum dynamic and static roof load rating.

Dynamic load refers to weight the roof can carry while driving. Static load refers to weight supported while stationary, such as when sleeping inside the tent.

For example, a vehicle may have a 100 kg dynamic roof rating but support several hundred kilograms statically when parked.

Exceeding dynamic limits increases stress on roof mounts and affects handling.

Always confirm your vehicle’s roof rating before installing roof top tents.

Suspension and Load Distribution

Adding weight to the roof may warrant suspension upgrades, particularly if the vehicle already carries rear drawers, water tanks, or recovery gear.

Upgraded springs and shock absorbers can help manage additional load and reduce excessive body roll.

Load distribution is equally important. Keeping heavy items low and centrally located inside the vehicle offsets some of the centre of gravity shift caused by the tent.

Avoid stacking additional heavy gear on the roof unnecessarily.

Fuel Consumption and Aerodynamics

Roof top tents also impact aerodynamics. Increased wind resistance can slightly raise fuel consumption, particularly at highway speeds.

While this does not directly affect centre of gravity, it influences overall driving performance and efficiency.

Hard-shell tents typically create less drag than soft-fold designs, though both add height and frontal area.

Practical Driving Adjustments

If you install roof top tents, consider making small adjustments to your driving style:

Reduce your speed on corners

Take side slopes cautiously

Increase the following distance

Be mindful of crosswinds

Being aware of the added height also prevents issues in low-clearance car parks or garages.

Is the Trade-Off Worth It?

Despite changes to centre of gravity, many 4WD owners find roof top tents well worth the compromise.

The convenience of rapid setup, elevated sleeping position, and improved campsite flexibility often outweighs the minor handling adjustments required.

When installed correctly and used within manufacturer limits, roof top tents are safe and practical additions.

Final Thoughts on Roof Top Tents and Vehicle Stability

Roof top tents raise your 4WD’s centre of gravity by adding significant weight at the highest point of the vehicle. This affects body roll, stability on uneven terrain, and overall handling.

By respecting roof load ratings, balancing internal weight, and adjusting driving style, you can safely enjoy the benefits of rooftop camping without compromising safety.