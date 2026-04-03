TOYOTA RACING – NCTS Rockingham Post-Race Report – 04.03.26

HEIM WINS IN DOMINATE TRUCK PERFORMANCE AT ROCKINGHAM, RACING FOR 500K IN BRISTOL

Heim, Honeycutt deliver 1-2 finish for Toyota and TRICON

ROCKINGHAM, NC (April 3, 2026) – Corey Heim won his second consecutive race this season as he delivered a dominate performance at Rockingham Speedway on Friday night. Heim led 178 laps but had issues in the closing laps and battled his Toyota and TRICON Garage teammate Kaden Honeycutt to the line to pick-up his 25th career victory, which makes him solo in fifth all-time in the series. It was also Heim’s second consecutive Triple Truck Challenge win, which means the No. 1 TRICON Garage team will win 500k at Bristol Motor Speedway if they deliver their third straight victory. It was a record-breaking day for Heim as he led the most laps he has ever led in a single race, took over the all-time record with consecutive Truck Series races with laps led with 29 and won on his 21st track in the Truck Series which breaks the tie for third all-time. Heim is also the first driver with a ‘perfect’ race in the new points format as the Georgia-native ran the best lap, won both stages and secured the victory, earning 76 points.

Kaden Honeycutt had another impressive drive as he nearly won his first Truck Series race before finishing second – tying his career-best finish. Stewart Friesen also had a strong run, giving Toyota three of the top-five as the Canadian finished in fifth.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Rockingham Speedway

Race 5 of 23 – 188 Miles, 200 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, KADEN HONEYCUTT

3rd, Layne Riggs*

4th, Chandler Smith*

5th, STEWART FRIESEN

17th, TANNER GRAY

18th, GIO RUGGIERO

24th, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JR.

31st, TIMMY HILL

36th, ADAM ANDRETTI

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 1 Robinhood Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you walk us through those last few laps?

“Yeah, I don’t know. I felt like I didn’t push it any harder than any previous run or do any more damage to the right front, but it was like all of a sudden with four to go, my truck started just – I had to turn more right down the straightaway to keep it straight. My wheel was clocked at like 20 degrees to the right and it was chattering really bad in the corners, and I was like oh boy here we go, we’re going to lose this one in the worst way possible, but it hung in there and I just had to use a couple of laps trucks to hold him off. Respect Kaden (Honeycutt) for racing me clean. I did what I had to do there at the end, but first win for Robinhood. First win in my J’s (Jordan Brand) – my race shoes. Thank you to Toyota, TRICON for having me back again. Really enjoy doing this. Definitely stressful at the end there.”

What is it like on days like this where you have the dominate performance that you did?

“It’s fun for sure. This group did an incredible job. I worked with them at Atlanta – but Atlanta is a drafting track. You don’t get to really understand your speed and what the truck is capable of, but these guys – Jerame (Donley), my crew chief – this entire 1 crew, Nick Payne on the spotters stand, thank you to all of these guys for sure.”

What does it mean to win 100k and take the second leg of the Triple Truck Challenge?

“Yeah, it means a lot. I don’t really think about it in the truck but being able to reflect on it – it would be cool to be the first person to sweep all three if we are able to do it. There is a lot of motivation for these guys in the 1 camp with Celsius as our primary next week, so super excited about that. Proud to get it done with Robinhood today, and get their first win.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 2nd

What could you have done differently at the end?

“I don’t know. I was hoping everyone would have moved when we started racing each other, but it is part of it – it is part of racing and you have to navigate it. He did an excellent job there at that last corner. I tried to shove Tanner (Gray) as far as I can and hoped that he would have gone to the bottom or something like that, but I don’t really know what I could have done differently other than run me and him down in the marbles and all that. I didn’t want to do that, but I wanted to make sure that me or Corey (Heim) won the race, and I obviously wanted to win it, but it was good that our TRICON organization could do that. Our team has been really, really good this year – across all teams. I think this shows that. Corey’s done great with the 5 and the 1. Hate that we didn’t get that for sure, but thank you to Safelite. TOYOTA RACING, the whole TRICON Garage team – Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) and our whole team has done just a great job. Fast race trucks every week, and I think our time will come.”

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar-Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was the Rock?

“It was fun there at the end. I just have to do a better job qualifying – get the Halmar Tundra TRD Pro seeded a little bit better to get stage points in the first stage, but all our guys are doing such a great job in the shop preparing Tundras that can run hard 200 lappers like today. I feel really good at the end of the run, just got to get a little more speed to qualify, but proud of the effort. Thank you to Chris (Larsen), everyone at Halmar International that supports this race team and does a lot of work behind the scenes, everyone at Mohawk Northeast. The guys have been working hard. We went to two trucks this year and it has been a lot of work, but it is pretty damn cool when I go to the shop and get to do a little detail work or help out where I can – it’s pretty cool to see those two trucks side-by-side on the plate. It is really special.”

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