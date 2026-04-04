2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

Event: Black’s Tire 200 (200 laps / 188 miles)

Round: 5 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Rockingham Speedway

Location: Rockingham, NC

Date & Time: Friday, April 3 | 4:30 PM ET

No. 4 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Connor Hall | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 27th

Stage 1: 27th

Stage 2: 23rd

Finish: 20th

Driver Points: 42nd

Owner Points: 34th

Key Takeaway: Connor Hall and the Comprehensive Logistics team pressed on and learned a lot together at Rockingham. Hall, who made his second-career NCTS start, qualified 27th for the 200-lap event. In the beginning of the race, he noted that the balance was very free, which prompted the No. 4 crew to make heavy adjustments. As the race continued, Hall began to slowly chip away at it and pick up speed. Towards the end of the event, Hall ran lap times similar to those of the leaders, despite being a couple of laps down. He brought the truck home cleanly in 20th-place.

Connor Hall’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Obviously, that wasn’t the game plan for us to fight back from so much adversity – but we showed up with the goal of running all 200 laps and gaining experience, and for the betterment of my career at Niece Motorsports, everyone here understands that I need time to learn. I understand that I need time as well, and would say that the Connor on lap 200 compared to the Connor on lap one has a way better understanding of truck racing.

I thought there at the end, we were right behind some of the front runners and maintained our pace with them. We could make speed, but it’s just part of the learning process on finding out what the adjustments do. I thought we started off behind on our balance, and it took to the last stage to hone it in. Our goal was to run the full race and get better in every stage, learn aero, and have a building day. I wish we could have finished a little better, but I learned a lot and had a ton of fun. Huge thanks to Josh Morris, Greg Fowler, Cody Efaw, and everyone at Comprehensive Logistics, Niece Motorsports, and Team Chevy.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 42 Vetted Ventures Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Parker Eatmon | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 8th

Stage 1: 8th

Stage 2: 14th

Finish: 26th

Driver Points: 46th

Owner Points: 21st

Key Takeaway: Parker Eatmon and the Vetted Ventures team gave it their all in their first race together at Rockingham. Eatmon was impressive in his first time in qualifying trim, and started eighth in his debut. The rookie held his own in the first stage, and nabbed three bonus points in the process. As the run continued, however, he slowly began to lose track position. After getting caught with an untimely caution after a green flag pit stop, Eatmon lost a couple of laps towards the end of the race. His No. 42 Chevrolet crossed the line in 26th-place.

Parker Eatmon’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We started off really good today, I just made a couple of rookie mistakes that put us in bad positions later in the race. I think that I need to clean up some stuff on my end, but overall, it was a solid day. I finished all of the laps with a clean truck, so I can’t complain too much. I just want to be better in the future, but I definitely learned a ton out there and was proud of everyone on the No. 42 team for all the work they put into this weekend. I’m very thankful to all of them, everyone at Vetted Ventures, our ownership group, and I can’t wait to go out there again for my next race.”

About Vetted Ventures: Vetted Ventures is a pioneer in revolutionizing private sales and acquisitions management through an ecosystem of exclusive clients with the ability to be represented by one company across different industries. We aim to provide our clients with the opportunities they seek backed by the service they deserve. To learn more about the company, please visit www.Vetted-Ventures.com.

No. 44 Precision Vehicle Logistics De Mexico Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 12th

Stage 1: 35th

Stage 2: 34th

Finish: 32nd

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 22nd

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Precision Vehicle Logistics De Mexico team fought an uphill battle in Rockingham. After starting in 12th-place, Pérez de Lara was just getting settled in at the start when he broke loose and made contact with the outside wall. The No. 44 was forced to pit under green on multiple occasions and lost several laps in the process. Though the team was able to finish the race, they did not secure the result they had hoped for. The sophomore driver was credited with a 32nd-place finish.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I messed up there early in the race, and wish we could have had more laps to show our real speed, but we’re never going to get to know how today could have gone if that didn’t happen. It’s a shame that we have had two unfortunate results back-to-back, but I know we can build back from them. Thank you to Precision Vehicle Logistics de Mexico, our team owners, and all of the No. 44 guys for having my back. I’m looking forward to Bristol next week; it’s a place that we feel confident at and have a lot of speed with our team. It’s going to be a good one.”

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 45 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Landen Lewis | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 9th

Stage 1: 10th

Stage 2: 12th

Finish: 14th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 3rd

Key Takeaway: Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team ran consistently throughout the race in Rockingham despite a handful of setbacks. Lewis qualified inside the top-10 to start the day, and gained an extra point in stage one. After a slight mistake on pit road, the No. 45 slid back a tad in the second run. Mired back in the field with a blistering pace, Lewis lost a lap in the final stage. Just after becoming eligible to take the wave around, however, the right-front tire went flat and forced him to pit. The rookie had to settle for a hard-earned 14th-place finish.

Landen Lewis’ Post-Race Thoughts: “I felt like we had a top-10 truck and were making it better, but I made a mistake on pit road and that cost us a lot of track position. Then, we had a right-front tire go down when it looked like we were going to get back in the hunt. It was just a rough day all together, but I feel like my truck was really good. I just want to thank J.F. Electric, Greg Fowler, Josh Morris, Cody Efaw, and everyone that gives me this opportunity to come race. I need to clean up my mistakes and be better for next time. It was a good learning day, and as long as I learn from it, we’ll continue to make progress.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).