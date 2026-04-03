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Corey Day scores first O’Reilly career pole at Rockingham

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Corey Day achieved his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway in Rockingham, North Carolina, on Friday, April 3.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. In this format, all 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around Rockingham Speedway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest single lap was awarded the pole position.

During the qualifying session, Day, who was the sixth-fastest competitor during the event’s rain-shortened practice session earlier on Friday, clocked in a single pole-qualifying lap at 148.963 mph in 22.717 seconds. The lap was enough for the 21-year-old Day from Clovis, California, to claim the top-starting spot over Jesse Love.

With the pole, Day became the 217th competitor overall to win a pole position in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division. He also recorded the 44th O’Reilly career pole for Hendrick Motorsports and the organization’s first at Rockingham since Brett Bodine achieved the previous feat in 1985.

Day’s pole position was also a momentous boost for the driver of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro entry for Hendrick Motorsports, as he is coming off six consecutive top-nine results, including a career-best runner-up result last weekend at Martinsville Speedway. From the notes he garners while competing on the track, Day, who is ranked in seventh place in the 2026 driver’s standings, continues the pursuit of his first series’ victory.

“Yeah, [the lap] felt really good,” Day said. “We got a really, really good car, so thanks to my guys. It always makes my job easy when it’s that good. Super excited for the race tomorrow. Definitely in a good spot, and I think track position’s gonna be pretty crucial. It sets us up about as good as it can. It’s good to be putting these together. It feels good.”

Day will share the front row with Jesse Love, the latter of whom is the reigning O’Reilly champion and who clocked in his single-lap run at 148.545 mph in 22.781 seconds. Love initially won last year’s O’Reilly event at Rockingham, but was eventually disqualified due to his race-winning entry failing the post-race inspection process. Love, who is currently trailing points leader Justin Allgaier by 92 points, strives to both reel in Allgaier’s early advantage and achieve a redemptive victory at The Rock for Saturday’s main event.

Parker Retzlaff, Justin Allgaier, and Carson Kvapil will start in the top five, respectively. Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, and rookie Brent Crews completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Notably, Sammy Smith, who was awarded the O’Reilly victory at Rockingham following Love’s disqualification this past season, will start 19th. In addition, Cleetus McFarland, who is driving the No. 33 Tommy’s Express Car Wash Chevrolet Camaro entry for Richard Childress Racing, will start 35th for his O’Reilly debut.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

Qualifying position, Best speed, Best time:

  1. Corey Day, 148.963 mph, 22.717 seconds
  2. Jesse Love, 148.545 mph, 22.781 seconds
  3. Parker Retzlaff, 148.278 mph, 22.822 seconds
  4. Justin Allgaier, 148.271 mph, 22.823 seconds
  5. Carson Kvapil, 148.168 mph, 22.839 seconds
  6. Taylor Gray, 148.096 mph, 22.850 seconds
  7. Sam Mayer, 148.084 mph, 22.852 seconds
  8. Brandon Jones, 148.031 mph, 22.860 seconds
  9. Sheldon Creed, 148.012 mph, 22.863 seconds
  10. Brent Crews, 147.850 mph, 22.888 seconds
  11. Austin Hill, 147.831 mph, 22.891 seconds
  12. Ryan Sieg, 147.818 mph, 22.893 seconds
  13. Rajah Caruth, 147.812 mph, 22.894 seconds
  14. William Sawalich, 147.400 mph, 22.958 seconds
  15. Anthony Alfredo, 147.342 mph, 22.967 seconds
  16. Harrison Burton, 147.342 mph, 22.967 seconds
  17. Jeremy Clements, 146.856 mph, 23.043 seconds
  18. Dean Thompson, 146.760 mph, 23.058 seconds
  19. Sammy Smith, 146.570 mph, 23.088 seconds
  20. Lavar Scott, 146.316 mph, 23.128 seconds
  21. Kyle Sieg, 146.127 mph, 23.158 seconds
  22. Patrick Staropoli, 146.082 mph, 23.165 seconds
  23. Austin Green, 145.994 mph, 23.179 seconds
  24. Brennan Poole, 145.455 mph, 23.265 seconds
  25. Josh Williams, 144.969 mph, 23.343 seconds
  26. Nathan Byrd, 144.677 mph, 23.390 seconds
  27. Blaine Perkins, 144.510 mph, 23.417 seconds
  28. JJ Yeley, 144.067 mph, 23.489 seconds
  29. Jeb Burton. 144 mph, 23.500 seconds
  30. Alex Labbe, 143.823 mph, 23.529 seconds
  31. Andrew Patterson, 143.524 mph, 23.578 seconds
  32. Ryan Ellis, 143.524 mph, 23.578 seconds
  33. Josh Bilicki, 142.972 mph, 23.669 seconds
  34. Dawson Cram, 141.762 mph, 23.871 seconds
  35. Cleetus McFarland, 141.129 mph, 23.978 seconds
  36. Joey Gase, 140.567 mph, 24.074 seconds
  37. Blake Lothian, 137.082 mph, 24.686 seconds
  38. Garrett Smthley, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, April 4, and air at 2:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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