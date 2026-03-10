The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Michael McDowell captured the pole last season with a lap of 186.961 mph (28.883 secs), and Josh Berry cashed in on a dream opportunity driving for the legendary Wood Brothers Racing organization by earning his first NASCAR Cup Series career victory in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16th.
Track & Race Information for the Pennzoil 400
March 15 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1
Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.5 miles
Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,275 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,572 feet
Length and Race Stages for the Pennzoil 400
Race Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (Ends on Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (Ends on Lap 267)
Who and what should you look out for at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022, 2024) leads the NCS active drivers in wins at Las Vegas with four, and eight of the 19 NCS Las Vegas winners are active this weekend.
|Active Las Vegas Race Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Joey Logano
|4
|2024, 2022, 2020, 2019
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|2018, 2016, 2014
|Kyle Larson
|3
|2024, 2023, 2021
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|2025, 2021
|Josh Berry
|1
|2025
|William Byron
|1
|2023
|Alex Bowman
|1
|2022
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2009
Kyle Larson is the only active driver who has won consecutive races at Las Vegas (2023, 2024). Larson also leads the NCS in runner-up finishes at Las Vegas with five second-place finishes (2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2025).
Two of the 36 NCS races at Las Vegas have been won from the pole or first starting position (5.56%). However, the second starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (seven) than any other position (19.4%).
The deepest in the field that an active NCS race winner has started at Las Vegas is 13th, by Brad Keselowski in 2018 and Alex Bowman in 2022.
Kyle Busch leads the NCS in top-five finishes at Las Vegas with 12, and is the only driver to win consecutive poles from 2008 to 2009.
The Driver Picks For Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Joey Logano – Logano has three poles, four wins, eight top fives, 15 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.600.
- Kyle Larson – Larson has three wins, nine top fives, 14 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 9.000.
- Denny Hamlin – Hamlin has one pole, two wins, seven top fives, 15 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.357.
- Ryan Blaney – Blaney has one pole, six top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 15.158.
- Christopher Bell – Bell has three poles, four top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 15.750.