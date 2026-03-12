Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR O'Reilly SeriesWeekend Schedule
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.
NASCAR at Las Vegas Spring Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The Craftsman Truck Series has a week off and returns to competition on March 20 at Darlington Raceway.

Jonathan Davis, lead vocalist for Korn, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 15, and give the command to start engines.

There are 36 cars entered in the event, with Josh Berry returning as the winner of last year’s Cup Series Spring race at the 1.5-mile track. It was his first victory in the series and the 101st for Wood Brothers Racing.

Justin Allgaier won the 2025 Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. He’ll be back this weekend to defend his race win in the rebranded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Notes – Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Four full-time Cup Series drivers will also race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event Saturday evening:

• Cole Custer: No. 0 Chevrolet – SS GreenLight Racing
• Connor Zilisch: No. 1 Chevrolet – JR Motorsports
• Chase Briscoe: No. 19 Toyota – Joe Gibbs Racing
• Kyle Larson: No. 88 Chevrolet – JR Motorsports

Last year’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas set a track record of 32 lead changes. Each of the top-three finishers in the Cup Series race at Las Vegas took four tires on every pit stop.

Justin Allgaier’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Phoenix broke the series record for most consecutive seasons with a win at 10.

Allgaier and Carson Kvapil are the only O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers to earn stage points in each race this season. Notably, has also finished in the top 10 in the last nine races at Las Vegas.

Saturday, March 14

Noon: O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice – CW App
1:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying – CW App
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
3:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
5:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts The LiUNA! Race
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Post O’Reilly Auto Parts race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 15

4 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
FOX One/FS1/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
