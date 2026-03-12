WIX® Filters Unveils Designs for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Teamsfor 2026 NASCAR Schedule

GASTONIA, N.C. – WIX Filters today revealed the paint scheme and uniforms, as the primary sponsor for Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) No. 19 race teams at three races this season.

As an associate sponsor and provider of racing oil filters for the 2026 season, WIX Filters will be the primary paint scheme on the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14, with Chase Briscoe behind the wheel.

WIX Filters will return as the primary paint scheme on the car on May 9, with driver Brent Crews for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Watkins Glen International. For the final primary sponsorship of the season, Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 NASCAR Cup Series teams will run the WIX Filters paint scheme on the Toyota Camry XSE, when NASCAR returns to the fabled North Wilkesboro Raceway on July 19.

“WIX Filters has delivered legendary performance under the hoods of professional racers for nearly 60 years, and now we’re building on the lore by making a splash on the hood as well,” said Carmina Lopez, Brand Manager for WIX Filters. “Featuring our brand in these races shows how WIX Filters offers the reliability and resilience under extreme conditions that drivers can count on for their own vehicles.”

The WIX Filters brand speaks directly to professionals who value performance and refuse to compromise on quality, and this look is a nod to the experts behind the ingenuity.

The front of the car features a dominant yellow nose that transitions into a deep black body, creating a strong visual contrast that mirrors the precision and protection WIX Filters deliver under the hood. Dynamic streaking graphics sweep across the hood, sides and roof, representing airflow, energy and the intense forces at play in professional racing.

WIX Filters provides technical support to nearly every NASCAR team, custom-engineering patented racing cartridge oil filters, as well as racing panel air filters. In 2025, teams that leveraged WIX Filters’ specialized expertise took the checkered flag at every Cup Series race, all 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competitions, 21 of 25 Craftsman Truck Series events and 17 of 20 ARCA races.

In addition to racing filters, JGR and many other NASCAR teams rely on WIX oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters to protect their haulers, generators, support vehicles and other equipment critical to race-day success.

For more information, visit joegibbsracing.com or wixfilters.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise.

JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.

About WIX Filters

Since 1939, WIX Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Its product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment, and manufacturing applications.

For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com.