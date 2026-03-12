NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

WIX® Filters Unveils Designs for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Teamsfor 2026 NASCAR Schedule

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

GASTONIA, N.C. – WIX Filters today revealed the paint scheme and uniforms, as the primary sponsor for Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) No. 19 race teams at three races this season.

As an associate sponsor and provider of racing oil filters for the 2026 season, WIX Filters will be the primary paint scheme on the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14, with Chase Briscoe behind the wheel.

WIX Filters will return as the primary paint scheme on the car on May 9, with driver Brent Crews for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Watkins Glen International. For the final primary sponsorship of the season, Chase Briscoe and the No. 19 NASCAR Cup Series teams will run the WIX Filters paint scheme on the Toyota Camry XSE, when NASCAR returns to the fabled North Wilkesboro Raceway on July 19.

“WIX Filters has delivered legendary performance under the hoods of professional racers for nearly 60 years, and now we’re building on the lore by making a splash on the hood as well,” said Carmina Lopez, Brand Manager for WIX Filters. “Featuring our brand in these races shows how WIX Filters offers the reliability and resilience under extreme conditions that drivers can count on for their own vehicles.”

The WIX Filters brand speaks directly to professionals who value performance and refuse to compromise on quality, and this look is a nod to the experts behind the ingenuity.

The front of the car features a dominant yellow nose that transitions into a deep black body, creating a strong visual contrast that mirrors the precision and protection WIX Filters deliver under the hood. Dynamic streaking graphics sweep across the hood, sides and roof, representing airflow, energy and the intense forces at play in professional racing.

WIX Filters provides technical support to nearly every NASCAR team, custom-engineering patented racing cartridge oil filters, as well as racing panel air filters. In 2025, teams that leveraged WIX Filters’ specialized expertise took the checkered flag at every Cup Series race, all 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competitions, 21 of 25 Craftsman Truck Series events and 17 of 20 ARCA races.

In addition to racing filters, JGR and many other NASCAR teams rely on WIX oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters to protect their haulers, generators, support vehicles and other equipment critical to race-day success.

For more information, visit joegibbsracing.com or wixfilters.com.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams, an ARCA Menards Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise.

JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver championships and seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.

About WIX Filters

Since 1939, WIX Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Its product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment, and manufacturing applications.

For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
JR Motorsports — NOAPS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preview
JR Motorsports — NOAPS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
01:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NOAPS GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
22:27
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

RFK Racing to Honor Greg Biffle with Special Tributes at Darlington Raceway

Official Release -
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today that all three cars will feature Greg Biffle throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway on March 22.
Read more

NHRA AND FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK ANNOUNCE TIME CHANGES FOR FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

Official Release -
NHRA and Firebird Motorsports Park officials announced time changes for the upcoming FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, which takes place March 20-22.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Official Release -
In 92 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 12 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.
Read more

Race Week Briefing: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Josh Berry returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with some recent history on his side.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos