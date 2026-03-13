Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | LiUNA! O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Tablo TV

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 25th

2026 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s The LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 166 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Tablo TV as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 200-lap event.

Tablo provides fans with an affordable way to access live, local broadcast television — including racing and other major sporting events — without a monthly subscription.

Through a simple setup that includes a Tablo device and antenna, viewers can enjoy major networks such as NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, ION and The CW, along with recording functionality and multi-device streaming capability.

With just a one-time device purchase of about $100, an antenna, internet connection and the free Tablo TV app, customers can watch live, local broadcast coverage of racing, local news, live sports, classic shows and more for free.

Families can stream on multiple devices at once, making it easy to catch the big race in one room and a show in another. Simple, affordable, and endlessly entertaining — Tablo TV brings America’s most popular TV back to fans for free.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races will be broadcast live on The CW, and practices and qualifying can be streamed on The CW App. The CW can be watched, paused and recorded on Tablo TV, a subscription-free way to access 125+ broadcast and streaming channels.

Content and channels are subject to availability in your area.

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC. All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday’s first of two 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series trips to Sin City, will mark Ellis’s ninth career start at the 1.5-mile layout.

In his previous eight Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts, Ellis’s best result was delivered in his second trip in the 2022 edition of the Alsco Uniforms 300, where he earned a track-best 13th, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 26.0 at the famed intermediate track in the heart of Nevada.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, March 14, for the fifth race of the 2026 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Serving as the opening act for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 15, the weekend marks the first trip of the season to the Nevada desert.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas presents a unique challenge for teams as they navigate progressive banking, multiple racing grooves and the importance of tire management and track position on one of the fastest intermediate tracks on the schedule.

The weekend features a doubleheader of NASCAR action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competing Saturday afternoon before the NASCAR Cup Series headlines the weekend with the running of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to regroup and rebound at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 33-race campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate tracks on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Ellis has 168 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | GOVX 200 Race Recap: The 1.0-mile Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway opened NASCAR’s West Coast swing with Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports looking to regain momentum in the fourth race of the season.

Unfortunately, the GOVX 200 race weekend brought more misfortune for the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet team. The team struggled with the balance throughout practice and qualifying before suspension issues early in the race ended any hopes of a rebound.

Instead, the team settled for a 38th-place finish.

While the result wasn’t what the team had hoped for, Young’s Motorsports heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway determined to reset its early-season momentum and build toward a strong spring stretch in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be the crew chief in his 26th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 25 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The season’s fifth race will serve as his third event atop the pit box at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and his first appearance there since 2021.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

In the organization’s four previous races, the team has earned a track-best 18th-place finish twice, most recently during the 2025 edition of the LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Las Vegas, the organization’s four previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finish of 24.3.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 32 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2014, producing a 21.4 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s Las Vegas-best finish of 10th, earned by Austin Hill in the series’ third race of the 2018 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 73 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 26.4 and an average finish of 23.9.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas is a track I’ve always enjoyed because it offers a lot of different grooves and the racing can get really competitive.

“I was able to finish 13th there a couple of years ago, so I know it’s a place where you can make things happen if you have a good balance and stay patient throughout the race.

“Hopefully we can unload with some speed this weekend, execute throughout the day and give our Young’s Motorsports team a solid finish.”

On Keys to Las Vegas Motor Speedway Success: “Las Vegas is a track where you really have to manage your tires and keep your car balanced over a long run.

“The surface allows for multiple grooves, so being able to move around and find clean air is really important. If you can keep the car balanced and take care of your tires, it usually pays off later in the run.

“Hopefully, we can do that and put our No. 02 Tablo TV — Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in a good position when it matters.”

On Tablo TV Partnership: “I’m really excited to have Tablo TV back with us this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“They’ve been an awesome partner and we’re proud to represent them on our Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet. Hopefully, we can put together a solid run and give the Tablo TV team something to celebrate on race day.”

On Phoenix Raceway Finish: “Phoenix was definitely a frustrating weekend for our team. We had some issues early in the race that were unfortunately out of our control, and it put us behind the rest of the field.

“The guys at Young’s Motorsports kept working all day to try and make the car better, but sometimes those weekends just happen in racing. I’m proud of the effort from everyone and we’ll take what we learned and move forward.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple — keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to help take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run competitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry, and execution. I’m ready to get started!”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

2026 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, continuing this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Fan-favorite Nathan Byrd returns to the organization for the second consecutive race and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the fifth of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 26, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September 2024, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

Last year, Byrd continued his foray into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, making 15 starts for Young’s Motorsports. His campaign was highlighted by three top-15 finishes, including a career-best 14th-place result in back-to-back races at Rockingham Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Byrd’s most recent NASCAR national series start came under the lights at Phoenix Raceway on October 31, 2025 — a Halloween night showdown in the desert.

● All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed.

Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single-story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

● Nathan Byrd O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday’s first of two 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series trips to Sin City, will mark Byrd’s inaugural career start at the 1.5-mile layout.

However, Byrd did make his Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut last March, in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, qualifying his No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST on speed and using the season finale to methodically work his way through the field to earn a hard-fought 29th-place finish in the 134-lap contest.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, March 14, for the fifth race of the 2026 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Serving as the opening act for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 15, the weekend marks the first trip of the season to the Nevada desert.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas presents a unique challenge for teams as they navigate progressive banking, multiple racing grooves and the importance of tire management and track position on one of the fastest intermediate tracks on the schedule.

The weekend features a doubleheader of NASCAR action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competing Saturday afternoon before the NASCAR Cup Series headlines the weekend with the running of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday afternoon.

Nathan Byrd will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in his second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the 2026 season this weekend, aiming to capitalize on prior experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and deliver a competitive performance for the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate venues on deck, Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway presents Byrd with another opportunity to continue building his national series résumé while contributing to Young’s Motorsports’ continued presence on the national stage.

● Nathan Byrd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Byrd has four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 21st-place finish in his series debut after starting 35th in the 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway for DGM Racing.

Since his 2024 debut, Byrd has recorded an average finish of 28.3 in series competition, adding starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and Phoenix Raceway for DGM Racing, SS-GreenLight Racing and Young’s Motorsports, respectively.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Byrd has made 18 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Byrd as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 167th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 166 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s fifth race will be his 10th tango at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his nine previous leadership efforts at Las Vegas, Abbott has earned a track-best 13th-place finish twice, most recently with driver Santino Ferrucci in the 2021 spring edition of the Alsco Uniforms 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

In the organization’s four previous races, the team has earned a track-best 18th-place finish twice, most recently during the 2025 edition of the LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race, with series veteran Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel.

In Las Vegas, the organization’s four previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finish of 24.3.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 32 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2014, producing a 21.4 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s Las Vegas-best finish of 10th, earned by Austin Hill in the series’ third race of the 2018 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 73 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 26.4 and an average finish of 23.9.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quote:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a track I’ve been looking forward to racing at. It’ll be my first start there in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, so I’m excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a fast intermediate track where you can move around and search for grip, so hopefully we can get comfortable early, keep improving throughout the race and put together a strong run for Young’s Motorsports.”

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway Goals: “The goal for Las Vegas is to keep building momentum and put together a solid, clean race.

“It’s a fast intermediate track and one where you really have to stay disciplined over the course of a long run. If we can stay out of trouble, keep learning, and keep improving the car throughout the race, I think we can put ourselves in a good position by the end.”

On Phoenix Raceway Performance: “Phoenix was a good step forward for me. As the race went on, I felt more comfortable being back in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car and we were able to show some speed toward the end of the race.

“That gave me a lot of confidence heading into this weekend because it showed we’re moving in the right direction.”

On Returning to NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Competition: “I’m really excited to get back into NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition. The level of competition is high, and every opportunity at this stage is valuable.

“I feel like I’m a more complete driver than I was in my previous starts, especially after gaining experience in the Truck Series over the past year.

“The focus for me is on executing, staying disciplined and putting together a strong performance for Young’s Motorsports this weekend.”

Race Information:

The LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., March 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).