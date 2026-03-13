AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | LiUNA! O’Reilly Series Race

Fast Facts

Driver: Nick Sanchez

Primary Partner(s): Paynuity

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Edward “Dewey” Townsend

Spotter: Adam Fournier

2026 Driver Points Position: 21st

2026 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

● Season Four, Full Throttle: AM Racing will embark on its fourth full-schedule season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026 with driver Nick Sanchez competing in the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In early February, AM Racing announced the signing of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner Nick Sanchez to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2026 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 14, 2026.

Nick Sanchez will make his debut with AM Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, joining the Ford Racing camp after previously competing with Chevrolet.

The Miami, Fla., native arrives at AM Racing following his rookie campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025, where he continued to develop his resume as one of NASCAR’s rising young drivers.

Sanchez, 25, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 33-race stint driving for Big Machine Racing.

● Fueled by Paynuity: Paynuity will continue its new partnership with Nick Sanchez and AM Racing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, serving as the title partner of the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang for Saturday’s 200-lap race.

Paynuity empowers businesses and financial institutions by providing best-in-class financial technology and customer service with a unified, enterprise-grade, global payments ecosystem.

Its innovative digital transaction processing platform enables direct-to-bank settlement for peer-to-peer and/or merchant-to-merchant transactions by providing seamless end-to-end payments and banking services for merchants and banks alike – the nexus of payment processing.

With more than 58 different payment networks and direct card brand associations on its payment switch and routing platform, Paynuity provides plug-and-play solutions for credit/debit card issuers and/or merchant acquirers by enabling direct access to thousands of global banks and card associations to facilitate merchant services, card issuing, and digital banking.

After experiencing firsthand the exposure and engagement generated through its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut, Paynuity recognized the value of aligning with a competitive, Playoff-caliber organization competing on the sport’s national stage.

● Traveling in Style: Continuing their new affiliation with AM Racing this weekend in Las Vegas is Travel Curious, a leading B2B travel technology provider in the experiences industry.

Travel Curious’s Unified Experiences Platform™ enables hotels, travel providers and loyalty programs to seamlessly integrate curated experiences into their offerings, helping partners drive differentiation, deepen customer engagement and unlock incremental value.

Serving as the unifying infrastructure connecting distinctive supply — including live entertainment, major league sporting events, theme parks, tours, attractions and other immersive experiences — Travel Curious connects global demand through a fully integrated, end-to-end technology platform.

● Nick Sanchez O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday’s first of two 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series trips to Sin City will mark Sanchez’s fourth career start at the 1.5-mile layout.

In his previous three starts, Sanchez has delivered a NOAPS track-best of fifth after starting fifth in the 2025 edition of the Focused Health 302 for Big Machine Racing.

Additionally, Sanchez has delivered three top-20 finishes and an average NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finish of 12.3.

Sanchez, the former ARCA Menards Series champion, also has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

● Nick Sanchez NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Sanchez has 45 career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by one win, eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, with a championship-best result of 11th in the standings during the 2025 season.

Sanchez earned his first career NOAPS series victory in his freshman season in a thrilling summer finish at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway, where he started 11th and hustled to the front, leading 18 laps before edging fellow rookie Carson Kvapil for the checkered flag by .104 seconds.

In addition to the 45 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has achieved 47 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 60 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend’s LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race will mark AM Racing’s seventh and eighth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearances at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, nestled near downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the team’s six previous outings in the Nevada desert, their best track performance came last spring when Harrison Burton finished eighth after qualifying his No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang 18th.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 18.3 in its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, highlighted by three top-15 results.

Last year, in his fifth and 30th start with the team, Burton added eighth and 14th-place finishes, respectively, to the organization’s Las Vegas résumé.

On intermediate tracks measuring between 1.0 and 2.0 miles, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has amassed 47 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, recording two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 19.1.

● Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | GOVX 200 Race Recap: The 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway opened NASCAR’s West Coast swing with Nick Sanchez and AM Racing looking to deliver their second top-10 finish of the season.﻿

﻿

After practicing his No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang inside the top-10 during the 50-minute practice session on Friday, Sanchez posted the 19th-fastest lap in qualifying, giving the team solid track position for Saturday afternoon’s 200-lap race.

From the drop of the green flag, Sanchez battled the handling of his race car during the short run but began working his way back through the field as the race continued under green-flag conditions.

Unfortunately, Sanchez later suffered a battery failure, costing the team valuable track position and laps to the field.

Making diligent repairs, the team hustled to return Sanchez to the track.

Several laps down and out of contention for a respectable finish, the team utilized the remainder of the race as a test session in preparation for their return to Avondale in October.

Despite their efforts to rebound, the team ultimately finished 35th at the checkered flag.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 12 percent of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season complete, AM Racing and Nick Sanchez would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Better Compute Works, Blue Wolf Products, Castle Products, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, MAR CARIBE LINE, Mechanix Wear, No Days Off Premium Water, Race to Stop Suicide, Racing Radios, Travel Curious, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Guiding Sanchez as crew chief of the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang is the newly appointed crew chief Edward “Dewey” Townsend.

On Saturday night, the gifted engineer will be crew chief for his fifth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and his first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In his previous four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has collected one top-five and one top-10 finish (EchoPark Speedway — February 2026).

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit their Facebook page (Team AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Nick Sanchez, please visit shopnickracing.com, like his Facebook page (Nick Sanchez), or follow him on Instagram (@nicksanchez080) and X | Twitter (@Nicksanchez080).

Nick Sanchez Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas is a track I’ve always enjoyed racing at, and having a top-five finish there last October definitely gives me some confidence heading back.

“Even though that result came with a different team, it shows what I’m capable of at that track. AM Racing has also built a solid track record at Las Vegas, so hopefully we can unload with good speed in our No. 25 Ford Mustang and put ourselves in position to run up front.”

On Keys to Success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “The biggest key at Las Vegas is balance over the long run. The track has a lot of speed and the surface can really change throughout the race, so making sure our No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang stays consistent over a run is important.

“If we can qualify well, keep up with the adjustments and maintain track position, I think we’ll put ourselves in a good spot by the end of the day.”

On Phoenix Raceway Finish: “Phoenix definitely wasn’t the finish we deserved, but I’m really proud of the effort from everyone on the No. 25 AM Racing team.

“We had a car capable of running inside the top 10 most of the race, so that gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. Sometimes things outside your control happen, but the speed we showed proves we’re still heading in the right direction.”

On 2026 Season Outlook: “I’m really encouraged by the direction our AM Racing team is heading this season. The third-place finish at EchoPark Speedway showed what we’re capable of when everything comes together.

“Our goal now is to keep building on that momentum, stay consistent each week and put ourselves in position to contend for more top finishes as the season progresses.”

No. 52 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Daniel Dye

Primary Partner(s): Champion Container

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Spotter: Frank Deiny

2026 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2026 Owner Points Position: 36th

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

● Season Four, Full Throttle x2: AM Racing will embark on its fourth full-time season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, with a second entry scheduled to compete on a part-time basis, including Saturday afternoon’s LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

This weekend will mark the fifth time in the team’s history that AM Racing has fielded a second entry in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● Future Focused: In early February, AM Racing announced the addition of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Daniel Dye to pilot the team’s No. 52 entry throughout the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

The effort began with the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 14, 2026, and continues this weekend in the heart of Sin City in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first of two races at the popular intermediate track this season.

Dye, 22, a native of DeLand, Fla., joins AM Racing after a full-season stint with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he earned eight top-10 finishes, including a pair of career-best seventh-place results at EchoPark Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

The former ARCA Menards Series race winner is also contesting the full 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule, driving the No. 10 truck for Kaulig Racing.

● Trusting in Champion: For the third consecutive race, Champion Container will serve as the primary partner of Dye’s No. 52 machine for Saturday afternoon’s LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race.

Champion Container, established in 1968, is a leading distributor of packaging containers in the Northeast, serving industries including chemical, paint, and pharmaceutical.

The company’s extensive product range includes bulk containers, drums, cans, pails, boxes and more.

Through its partnership with Dye, Champion Container has been instrumental in the growth of the Race to Suicide initiative, a program spearheaded by the driver to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

With Champion Container’s commitment to the cause, the initiative has evolved from a regional outreach effort into a nationally recognized platform, leveraging the company’s resources and visibility to amplify its message and broaden its reach nationwide.

● Racing for a Cause: Champion Container and Daniel Dye are using their platform in motorsports to drive meaningful change off the track.

Through its partnership with Dye, Champion Container has been instrumental in the growth of the Race to Suicide initiative, a program spearheaded by the driver to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

With Champion Container’s commitment to the cause, the initiative has evolved from a regional outreach effort into a nationally recognized platform, leveraging the company’s resources and visibility to amplify its message and broaden its reach nationwide.

● Daniel Dye O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race will mark Dye’s fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the iconic 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous four starts, Dye has delivered a NOAPS track-best of 12th twice, most recently in the 2025 edition of the LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race in March for Kaulig Racing.

Additionally, Dye has delivered three top-20 finishes and an average NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finish of 15.5.

Dye, a former winner of the prestigious Comcast Award, has also made two starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

● Daniel Dye NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Dye has 47 career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by eight top-10 finishes, with a championship-best result of 20th in the standings during the 2025 season.

In addition to the 47 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, he has achieved 49 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 43 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend’s LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race will mark AM Racing’s seventh and eighth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearances at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, nestled near downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the team’s six previous outings in the Nevada desert, their best track performance came last spring when Harrison Burton finished eighth after qualifying his No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang 18th.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 18.3 in its NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, highlighted by three top-15 results.

Last year, in his fifth and 30th start with the team, Burton added eighth and 14th-place finishes, respectively, to the organization’s Las Vegas résumé.

On intermediate tracks measuring between 1.0 and 2.0 miles, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has amassed 47 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, recording two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 19.1.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 12 percent of the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season complete, AM Racing and Daniel Dye would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Products, Castle Products, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Kix Country 98.7FM, Mechanix Wear, No Days Off Premium Water, Orlando Longwood Auto Auction, Race to Stop Suicide, Racing Radios, Solar Fit, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Guiding Dye as crew chief of the No. 52 AM Racing Ford Mustang is veteran crew chief Matt Lucas.

Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will mark Lucas’ 118th career start as a crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and his second at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous 117 starts in the series, Lucas has recorded two wins, 22 top-five finishes and 40 top-10 results.

﻿The season’s fifth race will also mark Lucas’ first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearance at Las Vegas since 2017, when he earned the pole position and guided his team to a seventh-place finish.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit their Facebook page (Team AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

﻿For more on Daniel Dye, please visit danieldyeracing.com, like his Facebook page (Daniel Dye Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@danieldye43) and X | Twitter (@danieldye43).

Daniel Dye Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas is a really fun track to race at because of the speed and the different lines you can run as the race goes on.

The key will be keeping up with the track conditions and keeping our No. 52 Champion Container Ford Mustang balanced throughout the run. If we can execute and stay out of trouble, I think we can have a strong weekend.”

On Goals for Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “The goal this weekend at Las Vegas is to keep building momentum with our No. 52 AM Racing team.

“It’s a track where track position and long-run speed are really important, so if we can stay consistent, execute on pit road and keep our car balanced throughout the race, we should be in position for a good result.”

On Phoenix Raceway Finish: “Phoenix was a solid step forward for our No. 52 Champion Container — AM Racing Ford Mustang team. Coming away with a top-20 finish gives us something to build on as we continue to learn and improve with each race.

“Hopefully, we can take that momentum with us to Las Vegas this weekend and keep moving in the right direction.”

Race Information:

The LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., March 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 10:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 2:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, the organization prides itself on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

Entering its 11th year of competition, AM Racing will compete across NASCAR’s national and developmental ranks during the 2026 season.