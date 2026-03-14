Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview- Las Vegas

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race: The LiUNA!

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; March 14, 2026 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

TV: CW Network

Radio: PRN Radio- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Desert Momentum: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Heads to Las Vegas for The LiUNA!

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (March 13, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to the Nevada desert this weekend looking to build on recent momentum as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to the high speeds of Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Saturday’s The LiUNA!

The 1.5-mile tri-oval just outside Las Vegas is one of the fastest and most demanding intermediate tracks on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule. Progressive banking, sweeping corners, and multiple racing grooves challenge teams to find the perfect balance between raw speed, tire management, and long-run consistency.

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will field three entries in the 200-lap, 300-mile event: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 Bommarito.com Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the City Lights Shine No. 31 Chevrolet, and Rajah Caruth behind the wheel of the No. 32 Donut Media Chevrolet.

The team arrive in Las Vegas riding momentum from last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, where Burton finished seventh and Caruth followed closely with an eighth-place result..

Burton returns to Las Vegas looking to carry that momentum forward on one of the series’ fastest intermediate tracks. The Virginia native has consistently shown strength on mile-and-a-half’s where patience, momentum, and long-run balance are critical.

“Las Vegas is all about carrying speed and keeping the balance in the car over long runs,” Burton said.

“You’ve got to be able to move around and search for grip as the track changes. Our Bommarito.com Chevy team has been working hard, and if we can qualify well and keep ourselves in position, we should have a solid shot at the end.”

With confidence from last week’s strong run, Burton and the No. 27 team will aim to pair a solid qualifying effort with consistent pace over extended runs to challenge for another top-10 finish.

Blaine Perkins comes to Las Vegas continuing to build momentum on intermediate tracks. The California native has steadily improved his approach to the high-speed tracks, where smooth throttle inputs, rhythm, and tire management are key.

“Vegas is one of the fastest tracks we go to, and you’ve got to stay focused every lap,” Perkins said.

“You’re managing your tires while still pushing hard through the corners. The Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team has been putting a lot of effort into our intermediate program, and I’m excited to see what we can do this weekend.”

With steady progress and strong pit execution, Perkins and the No. 31 team aim to turn preparation into a solid finish while contributing to the team’s overall momentum.

Caruth enters Las Vegas fresh off his eighth-place finish at Phoenix, eager to build on that performance and continue the team’s early-season success.

A partnership with Donut Media this weekend highlights the connection between modern automotive culture and the next generation of racing fans.

“Vegas is a place where everything happens fast,” Caruth said.

“You’ve got to commit to the corner and carry that momentum all the way through the exit. I’m excited to get out there and see what we’ve got.”

With momentum from last weekend’s top-10 performance, Caruth will look to maintain strong pace over long runs and capitalize on track position as the race unfolds.

As the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series continues its early-season west coast swing, the high-speed desert oval presents another opportunity for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport to showcase the determination and progress of its growing program.

When the green flag waves Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, three Chevrolets representing Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will take on the speed and strategy of the desert oval. With momentum building early in the season, the team looks to deliver a strong performance in The LiUNA! and continue its pursuit of progress in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The The LiUNA! from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday. Radio coverage will be provided by the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, offering flag-to-flag coverage from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans are urged to stay updated thru the weekend via Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Social platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.