JDX Racing Brings New Zealand’s Callum Hedge to Porsche Carrera Cup North America for 2026

Hedge joins multi-car program with a shift from open-wheel to sports car racing

LOVELAND, Colorado (March 13, 2026) – JDX Racing has added New Zealand’s Callum Hedge to its 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup North America driver line-up, where he’ll join recently announced returnee Sabré Cook in Pro class competition. The 22-year-old from Auckland makes a highly anticipated return to Porsche competition, bringing with him a champion’s pedigree and a wealth of international and North American experience.

Hedge arrives at JDX Racing following a successful foray into American open-wheel racing. After claiming the 2023 Formula Regional Americas Championship, he progressed to the Indy NXT series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, securing multiple podium finishes and showcasing his adaptability on the demanding North American circuits. His move to JDX Racing marks a return to his sports car roots and Porsche one-make racing, where he also has found success.

Hedge delivered a standout performance in Australia, capturing the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia championship title at the same time he was earning his US open-wheel championship. Hedge scored four wins and 14 podium finishes over the season to claim the Pro class crown.

“I’m really looking forward to joining JDX Racing in 2026,” Hedge said. “I met Jeremy Dale many months back at Road America, and we kept in contact over the off season and managed to put together a program for this year. I’m really grateful for the belief Jeremy and Harrison Brix have for me with this opportunity. It’s been a while since I raced a GT car but I’m super excited to have a roof back over my head. We’ve had two very productive tests together with the 992.2 Porsche 911 Cup car and I’m looking forward to starting the season in just a few days at Sebring with the support of Byers Imports, Race Brew, Tony Quinn Foundation, Giltrap Group, Tasman Motorsports Group and so many others that are making this possible.”

The all-new Porsche 911 Cup (Type 992.2) represents a significant leap forward in the car’s evolution. Lighter and more powerful than its predecessor, the car features a revised 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing approximately 520 horsepower and updated aerodynamics. This technical package is complemented by the championship’s new Pirelli P Zero tires, which made their series debut at the official test at Sebring International Raceway earlier this month.

“We are excited to have Callum join us for the 2026 season,” Jeremy Dale, JDX Racing Team Principal said. “He is not only quick in the car, but he’s a proven race winner and championship winner. Those are special skills to bring to this fight. We have already had Callum in a car, and he has done an exceptional job with feedback and car development on the new Porsche 911 Cup. He’s also been a great teammate, and you can’t ask for more. We are all looking forward to starting the season at Sebring.”

Hedge will make his debut with JDX Racing with a doubleheader at the historic Sebring International Raceway, running in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring from March 18-20. Round One at Sebring is the opening round of the eight-round, 16-race championship that concludes at Circuit of the Americas in October.

JDX Racing has been a stalwart of Porsche Carrera Cup North America since its inception in 2021, and in the Porsche GT3 Cup championship prior to that. The team claimed the driver’s championship with Parker Thompson in 2022 and has been a multi-time winner in each season of the championship. Partners Byers Imports and Byers Porsche return to support JDX Racing during the 2026 season.

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through the subscription streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.tv, and IMSA’s YouTube Channel, as well as Porsche Motorsport North America’s official YouTube, Facebook, X and Linkedin pages.

2026 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season Schedule

March 18 – 20, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL

April 17 – 19, streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

May 1 – 3, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

June 25 – 27, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

July 30 – August 1, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 17 – 19, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

September 30 – October 2, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

October 23 – 25, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

About JDX Racing:

Founded in 2008 and based outside of Denver, CO, JDX Racing represents the very best in professional motorsports. Competing in the IMSA sports car series, JDX Racing campaigns cars in events throughout North America. JDX Racing features world-class drivers, outstanding crew members and dynamic marketers from Champ Car, IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship series. For more information, follow us on Facebook at , on Twitter @JDXRACING and on Instagram @jdxracing.