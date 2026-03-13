TPC Racing Celebrates Solid USAC Mustang Cup Debut with Father-and-Son Podium Results Last Weekend at Sebring International Raceway

Mike Levitas Records Dark Horse Legends Third-Place Finish Saturday and His Son Harris Levitas Drives the Same No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R to the Dark Horse Division P3 on Sunday

Debuting Road Racing Driver Cliff Elliott Has Solid Start in His First Race with TPC Racing in the No. 65 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R

Tom Kerr Matches Career-Best Cayman Class Finish in His No. 74 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport while Shaun McKaigue Perseveres Through Saturday Rain for a Solid Finish in His No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

SEBRING, Florida (March 13, 2026) – Alongside its established and championship-winning USAC Porsche Challenge program, TPC Racing launched its highly anticipated USAC Mustang Cup campaign in fine fashion last weekend at Sebring International Raceway, securing two podium finishes in the season-opening doubleheader. The multi-generational team effort saw Michael Levitas claim third in the Dark Horse Legends (DHL) class in Saturday’s Miles Cup race, followed by his son Harris Levitas matching the result with a third-place finish in the competitive Dark Horse (DH) class on Sunday. The father-and-son duo share the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R in the respective Saturday and Sunday sprints.

The weekend marked a significant milestone for TPC Racing as it launched its entry into Mustang competition with a three driver and two car Mustang Dark Horse R effort at Sebring. Team Founder Mike Levitas made the most of Saturday’s shortened race, which was checkered early due to a lightning storm in the area, by securing third-place honors in the DHL class. Levitas and his competitors had little more than two laps of green flag racing, but that was enough for the No. 36 Mustang driver to seal the P3 and finish sixth overall

The family affair continued on Sunday when Harris Levitas, who primarily serves as TPC Racing Director of Race Operations, climbed behind the wheel of the No. 36 machine for the Parnelli Cup race. Despite it being his first race start of any kind in several years, the younger Levitas demonstrated both his and the team’s depth of talent by bringing the car home in P3 in the top-tier Dark Horse class. He also finished fifth overall in the outright running order.

Debuting team driver Cliff Elliott also enjoyed a productive weekend in the No. 65 TPC Racing Mustang Dark Horse R. Competing in his first multi-car sports car race after a successful career in single-car competitions like the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge, Elliott used the two races to gain valuable experience and learn the nuances of side-by-side racing.

On the USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge front, TPC Racing’s Tom Kerr delivered a top performance for the second consecutive year on the 3.74-mile Sebring circuit, matching his career-best finish in the Masters Class with a hard-fought sixth-place result behind the wheel of the No. 74 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Kerr secured the first P6 result in last year’s season opener at Sebring.

Also making his Porsche Sprint Challenge 2026 season debut was another longtime TPC Racing driver, Shaun McKaigue, in his No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Returning to action in the Masters Class, McKaigue rebounded from a cut tire in Friday’s opening GT3 Cup sprint to record a lead-lap finish just shy of the top-10 in a competitive 26-car Masters division field. The solid race two results also included a 19th overall showing in the combined class field of 37 entries. McKaigue closed out the weekend by joining coach and co-driver Louis-Philippe Dumoulin for a top-10 Pro-Am class showing in Sunday’s season-opening USAC Porsche Endurance Challenge race in the No. 234.

Next up for TPC Racing is the team’s 2026 debut in the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship’s season-opening weekend of competition at Sebring, March 19 – 20, during the 74th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race weekend.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations; Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “It is just amazing to be here with Ford and the Mustang Dark Horse R, which is an incredible machine. To step on the podium in our debut with this program – and my first race in several years – not once but twice is a testament to the preparation and dedication of the entire TPC Racing team. Ford is absolutely in the right place with the right product. It is incredible to be back racing, and to do it at Sebring with TPC Racing and our partners at DSC Sport is special. To come away with podiums in our debut weekend shows the potential of this program. Cliff Elliott also opened some eyes with his big jump from single-car track challenge events to multi-car road racing in Mustang Challenge. Door-to-door and side-by-side competition is clearly coming to him very quickly. We’re just getting started with the Ford Racing campaign, but our decades of dedication and development with our Porsche program absolutely continues as strong as ever. We had two entries in USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge at Sebring, and Tom Kerr came out swinging for the second-straight year at the opener with a career-best result. Tom matched his previous career-high result of sixth last year at Sebring in Friday’s first Sprint Challenge Cayman GT4 race, which is a testament to the hard work and testing he has put in over the off-season. It’s also great to have Shaun McKaigue back with us and he shined in Saturday’s wet final sprint with a near top-10 showing in the packed Masters Class in the Porsche GT3 Cup race. With both the Goldcrest and the Blue Oval, and our fantastic lineup of drivers, we are looking at a banner year in 2026.”

Michael Levitas, Driver – No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R: “We learned more about this car in a shortened race Saturday due to a little bit of lightning. We lapped mostly under caution before the red flag ended the race, so we kind of kept our Dark Horses on a trot, not a full thoroughbred pace! We really only had two laps of racing but you can tell based on just that this is going to be a competitive championship this year. It was too short but really good! I think the potential of the Mustang program is just unlimited. For what was really just a two-lap lap shootout, it was a lot of fun. I was hoping we would stay green or go back green, but at the end of the day we are so happy and so satisfied to come home on the podium in our very first race in the series. I wish nothing but good success for the series, and we’re so excited to be a part. I think the growth potential is just unlimited. It’s a great platform, great people, great sanctioning body, and I just can’t say enough. And huge thanks to TPC Racing for everybody, from the engineering team even to the great chef that joined us this weekend, to everybody involved. It was an absolutely successful start and we couldn’t ask for more. I have to put out a shout to Cliff. Here’s a guy that’s never been involved in professional racing, a semi pro racer, and really with no experience competing with a road racing sanctioning body in an organized, multi-car race. To be invited and welcomed the Mustang Cup series in the Dark Horse is just fabulous. He had a great debut and made huge progress this weekend. I knew my son and co-driver Harris Levitas would be one to watch out for in the Mustang. It was his first race in several years but he put on a bit of stampede straight to the podium. I’m so happy and so proud of him, honored to be with him and proud of him for everything he does with the race team. Look, he does all of this in running the team and can drive too! It doesn’t get a lot better than being able to share this experience with my son.”

Cliff Elliott, Driver – No. 65 TPC Racing Mustang Dark Horse R: “It’s definitely exciting. It’s a whole new atmosphere for me, and I think I’m picking it up, but wheel-to-wheel competition is a little different. I love it and the car is just phenomenal. It’s set up very well. And it sticks! It sticks so much better than what I’m used to. So, that’s the big adjustment, but Mike has done a hell of a job with it and setting it up. I’m happy with the car overall. It’s new for me, but I don’t think I’m going to have any problem picking it up when I get some more time in. The stopping power is incredible, and the suspension holds everything. It’s just solid.”

Tom Kerr, Driver, No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “I think the season started out well because we had a lot of testing. I don’t got much seat time, so we came down two days before the actual test days, and between me and Mike Skeen, who’s an amazing coach, I had the chance to really dial in before the whole season started. It was everything because I really hadn’t been in the car in like forever, but it was really dialed in. The brakes are good, the car is balanced, and my coach Mike has helped me a huge amount. We had fun and no crashes! This is my emotional and physical release from my medical profession as a vascular surgeon all week.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver, No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “It’s always a lot of fun getting back together with the TPC Racing guys. The crew has been fantastic. They gave me a great car, we had a lot of fun and even did the Porsche Endurance Challenge race on Sunday. Friday’s first race was a little disappointing with the tire going down, but that happens. Saturday in the wet was a little bit tricky, but we finished up and kept it on the island, which I suppose is the best way to put it after the run of yellow flag laps. It was really wet, just a lot of rain, and it started out where it was raining in a portion of the track and then dry in another. And then it turned into really wet, and the yellow flag laps basically wrapped it up.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.

About DSC Sport: Founded in 2011, DSC Sport quickly established itself as an industry leader in dynamic suspension control, developing and offering best in class suspension solutions for a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles. The company designs and manufactures advanced controller units that enhance the performance and handling of sports cars, luxury sedans and lightweight trucks for both track and road use. The company frequently works with the affiliated TPC Racing, a race-winning and multiple championship-winning sports car racing team, to gather data and learnings from a race weekend environment that directly are used in the company’s ongoing development of performance hardware and software solutions for track and street vehicle applications. Learn more at www.DSCsport.com.