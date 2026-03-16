Sweetwater Construction Reunites with Ryan Ellis for Four-Race Campaign with Young’s Motorsports in 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Continuing its relationship with veteran NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Ryan Ellis, Sweetwater Construction will return for the 2026 season, joining Young’s Motorsports for a four-race campaign beginning March 21 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

In addition to Darlington, the Sweetwater Construction livery will appear at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on May 16, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 27, with a fourth race to be announced later this season.

Sweetwater Construction is a Cranbury, N.J.-based construction management and general contracting firm delivering high-quality construction solutions throughout New Jersey.

Founded in 1988 by the late Ronald C. Witt Sr., the company has built a reputation for excellence through its commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and client-focused service.

﻿Today, under the leadership of President and CEO Ronald C. Witt Jr., Sweetwater continues to expand its footprint across a diverse range of market sectors, including corporate interiors, healthcare, biopharma, life sciences, multi-family, senior living, institutional, and hospitality.

Specializing in out-of-ground construction, additions and renovations, and interior construction projects, Sweetwater Construction remains dedicated to delivering projects safely, efficiently, and with the highest level of quality.

Sweetwater Construction first partnered with Ellis in 2024, using the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series platform to introduce its brand to a broader national audience.

Since then, the partnership has continued to grow, providing the company with valuable exposure and business development opportunities while expanding Sweetwater’s presence within the motorsports industry.

The program has allowed the popular and respected construction firm to connect with new partners, clients and fans, reinforcing the value of its continued investment in the sport.

“Sweetwater Construction has been an incredible partner over the past three seasons,” said Ellis. “They’ve really embraced the motorsports environment and what NASCAR can offer from a marketing and relationship standpoint.

“I’m proud to represent their brand again in 2026, and I’m grateful for their continued belief in what we’re building with Young’s Motorsports starting at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks.”

Company principal Ronald C. Witt Jr. is excited to continue the company’s relationship with Ellis this season, while also aligning with a family-oriented and professional organization like Young’s Motorsports.

“Ryan is a wonderful partner and a tenacious competitor,” offered Witt Jr. “His devotion to family and dedication to his craft were obvious at the onset and struck chords within me.

“Grounded and focused individuals are key characteristics of Sweetwater team members, which is why this partnership is special. When good people surround themselves with other good people, success is sure to follow!”

Ellis, a native of Ashburn, Va., is set to make his 11th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.”

Since 2015, Ellis has logged more than 1,050 laps around the historic 1.33-mile egg-shaped oval and earned a track-best finish of 16th during the 2021 season with B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Last month, Ellis delivered a career-best sixth-place NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series finish with Young’s Motorsports at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and hopes to carry that momentum into another strong performance at the famed South Carolina racetrack.

“Darlington is one of the toughest tracks we visit all season,” said Ellis. “It demands a lot of patience and discipline as a driver, because the track changes so much during a run.

“Our Young’s Motorsports team has been working hard to bring a strong car, and hopefully we can put together a solid day and give Sweetwater Construction something to be proud of.”

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the sixth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., March 21, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 5:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).