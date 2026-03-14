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Sam Mayer notches O’Reilly pole at Las Vegas

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Sam Mayer muscled his way to the pole position for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. In this format, all 41 competitors vying for 38 starting spots cycled around Las Vegas Motor Speedway once. attemptibg to post the fastest lap. The competitor who posted the fastest single lap was awarded the pole position.

Mayer, who was the eighth-fastest competitor during Saturday’s lone practice session, clocked in a single pole-winning lap at 183.287 mph in 29.462 seconds. The lap was enough for the 22-year-old Mayer from Franklin, Wisconsin, to knock Kyle Larson off the top of the qualifying charts and remain atop the standings for the remainder of the session and for the pole position.

With the pole, Mayer achieved his fifth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career pole for his 154th series’ start, his third driving for Haas Factory Team and his second of the 2026 season after he previously qualified in first place at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway in late February. Currently, Mayer is ranked in ninth place in the 2026 driver’s standings as he attempts to achieve his first victory of this season for Saturday’s main event.

Mayer will share the front row with Kyle Larson, the latter of whom is making his first of three scheduled O’Reilly starts driving the No. 88 HendrickCars.com/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry. Larson, who also won at Vegas in 2018, posted his single-qualifying lap at 182.902 mph in 29.524 seconds.

Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will start in the top five, respectively. Taylor Gray, Jesse Love, Rajah Caruth, Justin Allgaier (reigning Las Vegas spring winner) and Jeremy Clements (fastest in practice) complete the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

With 41 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, Myatt Snider, Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram were the trio who failed to qualify for the main event.

Las Vegas – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Sam Mayer, 183.287 mph, 29.462 seconds
  2. Kyle Larson, 182.902 mph, 29.524 seconds
  3. Sheldon Creed, 182.624 mph, 29.569 seconds
  4. Sammy Smith, 182.291 mph, 29.623 seconds
  5. Brandon Jones, 182.143 mph, 29.647 seconds
  6. Taylor Gray, 181.898 mph, 29.687 seconds
  7. Jesse Love, 181.708 mph, 29.718 seconds
  8. Rajah Caruth, 181.696 mph, 29.720 seconds
  9. Justin Allgaier, 181.372 mph, 29.773 seconds
  10. Jeremy Clements, 181.251 mph, 29.793 seconds
  11. Corey Day, 181.111 mph, 29.816 seconds
  12. Parker Retzlaff, 181.026 mph, 29.830 seconds
  13. Austin Hill, 180.566 mph, 29.906 seconds
  14. William Sawalich, 180.264 mph, 29.956 seconds
  15. Jeb Burton, 180.114 mph, 29.981 seconds
  16. Cole Custer, 180.036 mph, 29.994 seconds
  17. Connor Zilisch, 179.904 mph, 30.016 seconds
  18. Carson Kvapil, 179.874 mph, 30.021 seconds
  19. Austin Green, 179.742 mph, 30.043 seconds
  20. Ryan Sieg, 179.611 mph, 30.065 seconds
  21. Nick Sanchez, 179.599 mph, 30.067 seconds
  22. Patrick Staropoli, 179.503 mph, 30.083 seconds
  23. Chase Briscoe, 179.414 mph, 30.098 seconds
  24. Harrison Burton, 179.330 mph, 30.112 seconds
  25. Dean Thompson, 179.027 mph, 30.163 seconds
  26. Brennan Poole, 178.790 mph, 30.203 seconds
  27. Daniel Dye, 178.755 mph, 30.209 seconds
  28. Chandler Smith, 178.607 mph, 30.234 seconds
  29. Kyle Sieg, 177.983 mph, 30.340 seconds
  30. Lavar Scott, 177.573 mph, 30.410 seconds
  31. Anthony Alfredo, 177.107 mph, 30.490 seconds
  32. Josh Williams, 177.026 mph, 30.504 seconds
  33. Blaine Perkins, 176.736 mph, 30.554 seconds
  34. Nathan Byrd, 176.051 mph, 30.673 seconds
  35. Ryan Ellis, 175.188 mph, 30.824 seconds
  36. Joey Gase, 175.171 mph, 30.827 seconds
  37. Mason Maggio, 175.035 mph, 30.851 seconds
  38. Josh Bilicki, 173.896 mph, 31.053 seconds


The 2026 edition of The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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