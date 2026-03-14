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TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Las Vegas Post-Race Report – 03.14.26

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

BRISCOE DELIVERS RUNNER-UP IN LONE O’REILLY START OF THE SEASON

Briscoe rallies back after wall contact, tire failure to finish second in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (March 14, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe fought through wall contact and a tire failure to finish second in his lone scheduled NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. Briscoe’s teammate, William Sawalich, joined him in the top-10, finishing ninth.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race 5 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*
2nd, CHASE BRISCOE
3rd, Sheldon Creed*
4th, Justin Allgaier*
5th, Sammy Smith*
9th, WILLIAM SAWALICH
13th, BRANDON JONES
17th, HARRISON BURTON
31st, DEAN THOMPSON
37th, TAYLOR GRAY
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 WIX Filters Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What a rebound for you, Chase, after you spent a number of laps down due to a tire going down. How did you do it?

“We had a really good WIX Filters Toyota for one. Even with the adversity we were dealing with, I knew if we got a lucky break, we were going to hopefully get back up there. Honestly, it wasn’t an unfortunate break with the tire, I think it was my own fault. I just drove it into the fence and cost myself. I had a lot of fun. It was certainly fun slipping and sliding around the race track. You could kind of run all over. I had a blast, and I appreciate JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) and WIX Filters for letting me do it. Looking forward to tomorrow, just wish we could have been one spot better today.”

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What is your side of what happened out there?

“I think the replay speaks for itself in terms of him driving into (turn) three and just wrecking me. I’m super proud of everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and TOYOTA RACING for bring really fast Supras to the race track. We had a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra. I’m just going to move on and focus on continuing to bring fast cars to the track.”

How do you handle situations like this?

“I think you just mark it as a tally as that was a race that we were good enough to win, and it got taken away from us. We’ve just got to move on and reset at Darlington in a week.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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