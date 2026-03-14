TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Las Vegas Post-Race Report – 03.14.26

BRISCOE DELIVERS RUNNER-UP IN LONE O’REILLY START OF THE SEASON

Briscoe rallies back after wall contact, tire failure to finish second in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (March 14, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe fought through wall contact and a tire failure to finish second in his lone scheduled NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. Briscoe’s teammate, William Sawalich, joined him in the top-10, finishing ninth.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 5 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, Sheldon Creed*

4th, Justin Allgaier*

5th, Sammy Smith*

9th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

13th, BRANDON JONES

17th, HARRISON BURTON

31st, DEAN THOMPSON

37th, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 WIX Filters Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What a rebound for you, Chase, after you spent a number of laps down due to a tire going down. How did you do it?

“We had a really good WIX Filters Toyota for one. Even with the adversity we were dealing with, I knew if we got a lucky break, we were going to hopefully get back up there. Honestly, it wasn’t an unfortunate break with the tire, I think it was my own fault. I just drove it into the fence and cost myself. I had a lot of fun. It was certainly fun slipping and sliding around the race track. You could kind of run all over. I had a blast, and I appreciate JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) and WIX Filters for letting me do it. Looking forward to tomorrow, just wish we could have been one spot better today.”

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

What is your side of what happened out there?

“I think the replay speaks for itself in terms of him driving into (turn) three and just wrecking me. I’m super proud of everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and TOYOTA RACING for bring really fast Supras to the race track. We had a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra. I’m just going to move on and focus on continuing to bring fast cars to the track.”

How do you handle situations like this?

“I think you just mark it as a tally as that was a race that we were good enough to win, and it got taken away from us. We’ve just got to move on and reset at Darlington in a week.”

About Toyota

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