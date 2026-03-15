RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet Team Finish 12th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway After Making Crucial Adjustments to Counteract Tightness

Finish: 12th

Start: 11th

Points: 24th

“It was a good, solid day for our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® team. Our Chevrolet was tight for most of the race but Richard Boswell and everyone on this team kept working on it every chance that we had. The last adjustment we made was the best and helped us take off on the restart. I wish we had one more stop to make the same adjustment again. This group is capable of these results and we will keep building off this.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Battle Adversity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Finish 28th

Finish: 28th

Start: 24th

Points: 22nd

“It was a tough afternoon here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but the entire No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team never gave up. We had a top 15 car in practice, but qualified lower than we’d have hoped and started deep in the field. We went down a lap early and were never able to make that track position up. We learned a lot on the West Coast and will now head back east and look to rebound next weekend in Darlington.” -Kyle Busch