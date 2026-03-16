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Four Takeaways – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Briar Starr
2 Minute Read

Chase Briscoe Makes First Start Since Charlotte Of Spring 2025

Briscoe made his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the season and his first since Charlotte of last spring. However, the Indiana native had a better outing this time around, finishing in the second position after starting 23rd and leading two laps. In the stages, Briscoe finished third in Stage 1 and scored second in Stage 2 before ultimately scoring his 32nd career top-five finish.

Corey Day Nearly Has Banner Day at LVMS

Following qualifying, Day started in the 11th position with his No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts machine. He quickly made his way to the front and battled for the lead a couple of times, including leading nine laps late in the race. The California native was able to stay out of trouble this week and not make any enemies, as he did in recent weeks.

Day even improved a point position by moving up to seventh this week from being in eighth place last week. If Day continues to have strong outings like Saturday, it’ll only be a matter of time before he wins his first career race and that could take place sometime this year.

William Sawalich Rebounds To A Top 10 Finish

Following a disastrous Phoenix outing last weekend, where Sawalich and the No. 18 team were caught up in a crash, Sawalich had a much-needed day. He rallied to a ninth-place finish during the O’Reilly Auto Parts race after starting 14th. The race was quiet for the most part as the Minnesota native didn’t score any stage points in the first two stages. However, sometimes a quiet race is welcomed after having a race weekend like Phoenix the weekend before.

Justin Allgaier Sees Win Slip Away

Like his teammate Larson, Allgaier and the No. 7 JR Motorsports team nearly had a dominant race victory at Las Vegas. He started ninth, but drove right up to the front by sweeping the two stages and leading 48 laps. Allgaier was also in contention in the final few laps, but ultimately had to settle for a fourth-place finish, the 171st top-five finish of his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career. He’ll have a great chance to redeem himself next weekend at Darlington, where he has one win in the past five races (Spring of 2024), three top fives and five Top 10 finishes with 177 laps led.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Briar Starr
Briar Starr
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