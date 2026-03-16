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Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series Power Rankings – Week 1 – Post LVMS Dirt Track

By Briar Starr
2 Minute Read

Welcome to the 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series Power Rankings, where each week Speedway Media will update the Power Rankings following each race weekend when available. The series opened up its 2026 season this past weekend at the LVMS Dirt Track, which is right across the street from the big track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It also served as a companion race to the NASCAR weekend as well. Fifteen full-time drivers are expected to compete regularly this year, including the defending series champion Rico Abreu, who is now driving for Tony Stewart Racing. Other series regulars include Brenham Crouch, Tyler Courtney, Chase Randall, Daison Pursley, Tanner Holmes, Hank Davis, Brent Marks, Danny Sams III, Justin Peck, Sye Lynch, Kerry Madsen, Giovanni Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, and Tanner Thorson.

The three race winners at LVMS from Thursday through Saturday night were Kyle Larson, Corey Day, and Reutzel.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the inaugural Power Rankings following week 1 of the High Limit Series.

Aaron Reutzel

Despite a lackluster 10th-place result in Thursday’s 25-lap feature, Reutzel came back with a vengeance in the next two nights. He came up one spot short Friday night with a second-place finish despite winning the seven-lap dash feature, which determined the starting lineup in the main event. Reutzel fired off on all cylinders Saturday night when he won the fourth heat race, the dash and eventually the feature for his ninth career victory in the series. A good start for Reutzel and the Ridge & Sons Racing entry, who is also leading the championship standings by two points over Thorson.

Previous Ranking – N/A

Rico Abreu

Abreu won the first heat race in three consecutive nights at the LVMS Dirt Track. However, his feature finishes on Thursday and Friday night saw him finishing in the seventh position overall. Though he finally had a better finish of third Saturday night with his TSR entry. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the season will go for Abreu this year.

Previous Ranking – N/A

Tanner Thorson

Despite not winning a heat race over the course of the three nights, Thorson had strong finishes in the features. Thursday night, he placed fifth, Friday night, fourth and Saturday night, second. Additionally, Thorson earned the hard charger award Friday night by gaining eight positions after starting 12th.

Previous Ranking – N/A

Tyler Courtney

Courtney and the Claudson-Marshall Racing team had an up-and-down season-opening race at LVMS. On Thursday night, he was sent to the B-main, where he won that feature. Unfortunately, later on that night, Courtney struggled in the main event when he finished in the 17th position. When it came to Friday and Saturday, it was the total opposite for Courtney. Friday night, he won heat three and finished fifth. He didn’t win a heat race Saturday night, but again scored the fifth position in the final running order.

Previous Ranking – N/A

James McFadden

While he didn’t win a heat race in either of the three events at LVMS, McFadden was somewhat consistent with his feature results. Despite the exception of his Thursday finish of ninth, McFadden was on the podium Friday night thanks to his third-place finish at LVMS and nearly missed the podium again in the Saturday night finale since he wound up fourth.

Previous Ranking – N/A

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    Briar Starr
    Briar Starr
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    High Limit Racing LVMS Dirt Track Notebook
    High Limit Racing LVMS Dirt Track Notebook

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