JR Motorsports — NOAPS Darlington Raceway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Darlington Raceway (1.366-mile oval)

NOAPS RACE – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 (147 laps / 200.8 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 5:30 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Champion Irrigation Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 29

Avg. Finish: 14.4

Points: 5th

Carson Kvapil heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend for his fourth career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at “The Track Too Tough to Tame”.

Overall, in three career starts at “The Lady in Black,” Kvapil has earned a best finish of fifth, coming in this event last season.

Accompanying Kvapil, crew chief Rodney Childers has made 25 NASCAR Cup Series starts atop the box at Darlington. In those starts, Childers has three wins, 12 top-fives and 14 top-10s.

This weekend marks Champion Irrigation’s first primary sponsorship of Carson Kvapil and JR Motorsports in this season.

Carson Kvapil

“Darlington is one of the toughest tracks we race at, but I’m confident Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and this No. 1 team will bring a fast Champion Irrigation Chevrolet to the track this weekend. We’ve had great speed all season, and I expect us to be right there battling for the win when it counts.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Brandt Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 5

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 61

Avg. Finish: 9.6

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a three-time winner in the NOAPS at “The Track too Tough to Tame,” having gone to Victory Lane in this event in 2021, 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Overall, in 20 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Darlington, Allgaier has earned nine top-fives and 16 top-10s to accompany the three wins.

Allgaier’s three victories at Darlington are tied for the most by the Illinois native among all tracks he has competed on in the NOAPS with Phoenix Raceway.

Allgaier heads into this weekend atop the standings for the second consecutive week, 13 points above the field.

Justin Allgaier

“I have always loved going to Darlington. It is such a unique track that has really fit my driving style. JR Motorsports has always had really strong cars here and I know that Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) will give me another great BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet again this weekend. Hopefully we can keep this positive momentum going from the last few weeks, keep our car clean and be up front in the end.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 11

Avg. Finish: 9.8

Points: 6th

Sammy Smith heads to Darlington this Saturday for the sixth time in his NOAPS career.

Smith has tallied one top-five and two top-10s at Darlington with his best finish of fifth coming in the Fall of 2024.

On tracks 1-2 miles in length, Smith has 51 starts, two wins, nine top-fives and 25 top-10s.

According to NASCAR loop detail statistics, Smith is ranked fourth in green-flag speed this season.

Allstate Peterbilt Group comes onboard the No. 8 for itsfirst of two primary races this season.

Sammy Smith

“This No. 8 team has been on it this season, carrying a lot of momentum from week to week so I’m looking forward to continuing that, especially at Darlington. I know this team will bring a solid No. 8 Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet Saturday, I just need to keep my nose clean and I know we’ll be there at the end.”

Ross Chastain

No. 9 Jarrett Chevrolet

Chastain NOAPS Career Stats

Starts: 215

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 27

Top 10s: 59

Laps Led: 1126

Avg. Finish: 16.4

Points: N/A

Ross Chastain makes his return to JRM for the first time this season behind the wheel of the No. 9 Jarrett Chevrolet.

Chastain has 11 starts at “The Lady in Black” with the NOAPS. He has tallied two top-five and four top-10 finishes, with his best of second coming in the Fall of 2020.

Additionally, Chastain has earned three top-fives and four top-10s in 13 career starts in the Cup Series at Darlington.

In five starts for JRM last season, Chastain scored three top-fives and four top-10s, with a best finish of third coming at Iowa Speedway.

Ross Chastain

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a JR Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. They have had a ton of speed to kick off this year and I know we will be just as strong on Saturday. We had great finishes in the No. 9 last year so I’m ready to jump back in and hopefully get everyone at Jarrett into Victory Lane at the end of the night.”

Kyle Larson

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Larson 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 47

Avg. Finish: 1.0

Points: N/A

Kyle Larson returns to JRM competition this weekend at Darlington behind the wheel of the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

Larson enters the weekend fresh off a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his second consecutive win behind the wheel of the No. 88 for JRM.

The two-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is a three-time winner in three starts for JRM in the NACAR O’Reilly Series, taking the checkered flag at Watkins Glen International in 2022, at Texas Motor Speedway in 2025 and last weekend in Las Vegas.

In seven career NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts at Darlington, Larson has recorded one win, three top-fives and six top-10s.

Kyle Larson

“I wish Alex [Bowman] was able to be in this seat this weekend. We are all pulling for a speedy recovery. Darlington is one of the toughest tracks we go to because it demands so much focus every lap. The place has so much history and character, and you’ve got to be willing to run right up against the wall to be fast. Coming off the win in Las Vegas with this No. 88 team definitely gives us some momentum, and I’m excited to get back with JRM and HENDRICKCARS.COM this weekend. Hopefully we can unload with speed and put ourselves in position to fight for another strong run.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Darlington Raceway: JR Motorsports has competed at Darlington Raceway a combined 82 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has recorded seven wins, 27 top-fives and 52 top-10s. The average finish is 11.7.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, March 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.