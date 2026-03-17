TPC Racing Returns to IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Reunites with Team Driver Scott Schmidt for LB Cup Campaign at Season-Opening Sebring Doubleheader

SEBRING, Florida (March 17, 2026) – TPC Racing returns to the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America grid this weekend at Sebring International Raceway and reunites with driver Scott Schmidt for the winning team’s first appearance in the ultra-competitive IMSA single-make series showcasing the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo since 2024.

Schmidt, a Bronze-rated driver, will pilot the No. 38 TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 in what will be his first series start since a breakout 2022 season with TPC that saw the pairing regularly visit victory lane. During that standout season, Schmidt secured his first career Lamborghini Super Trofeo victory in the LB Cup class at Watkins Glen International (pictured below), adding to a streak of three solo drives to the podium in four races. The solid record of success included Schmidt’s first Super Trofeo podium finish at NOLA Motorsports Park, where he drove to a third-place result in wet conditions in the 2022 race.

This weekend’s event at the historic Sebring International Raceway marks not only Schmidt’s return to the cockpit but also TPC Racing’s first Lamborghini Super Trofeo entry since 2024. The TPC Racing team first entered Super Trofeo in 2020, with select race starts that year and in 2021, but the team hit its stride in 2022 with multiple entries, winning its first race in that year’s season-opening event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Most recently competing in the Pro-Am division, TPC Racing secured back-to-back class podium performances at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMSA) in 2023, finishing third on Saturday and second on Sunday. The team carried that momentum to the season-ending Lamborghini World Finals at Vallelunga in Italy, where TPC Racing captured a stunning Pro-Am class victory in the final race of the year, capping off the season on the highest step of the podium.

The 2024 season highlight was a breakthrough and calculated performance at Watkins Glen International (WGI) in June. The TPC Racing entry swept the podium, including some precision timing while taking the checkered flag under caution, to seal the Pro-Am win in the weekend’s opening race. The TPC Racing team followed up with a third-place finish in Saturday’s second and final race of the weekend at WGI.

The first Sebring Super Trofeo race is scheduled to go green at 6:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 19. The second final 50-minute sprint of the season opener starts at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Both races can be viewed on NBC’s Peacock livestreaming network with simultaneous coverage available on the IMSA YouTube Channel and IMSA.TV.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “We are extremely excited and look forward to returning to the competitive IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and racing once again with our longtime TPC Racing friend and team driver Scott Schmidt. Scott had a tremendous run with us a few years ago and stepped away just as he was progressing to focus on his successful business endeavors. It is so nice to have him back, a true part of the TPC Racing family, and testing with him and our competitors in IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo last week at Sebring made us realize how much we missed this awesome series. It is great to be back!”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.