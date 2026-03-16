Cadillac aims for sixth victory at Sebring since 2017

DETROIT (March 16, 2026) – Cadilliac Racing has won five times at the prestigious Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring since 2017 and is hoping the 74th running will produce victory number six.

In January, the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing finished second in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with drivers Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Fredreick Vesti and Connor Zilisch.

Zilisch is off to a full season of NASCAR Cup Series racing, but Aitken, Bamber and Vesti will try to finish one spot better than in Daytona. Bamber won this race with Cadillac in 2022 with Neel Jani and Alex Lynn, while Aiken won it in 2023 with Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, also in a Cadillac.

Wayne Taylor Racing, which fields the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R for Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens and the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, has had plenty of success in Sebring.

Ricky and Jordan Taylor scored a victory in 2017 in a Cadillac along with Lynn, while Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz and Colton Herta won the event in 2024 with another manufacturer.

In all, Cadillac won Sebring in 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. They finished runner-up in 2024 and 2018 and Cadillac Racing has recorded five pole starts, including the from 2020-2024.

Should Cadillac score another victory they would be in sole possession of fourth place overall of all-time Sebring wins by manufacturer.

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Filipe Albuquerque: “It feels very special to drive the Cadillac V-Series.R anywhere, but in Sebring with all those bumps it’s very hard, but something that the Cadillac V-Series.R is made for. It’s tough, it’s hard on every part of the car. Last year, I had a blast driving it. Unfortunately we didn’t get the results that we were expecting. But this year when we were testing, we were one of the fastest in the morning. So I want to go back and drive the Cadillac through those bumps. It is hard and a challenge to have a setup that can cope with the bumps at those speeds but it is a pleasure to drive.”

Will Stevens: “I think the Cadillac V-Series.R has always performed well at Sebring and I think the car has always handled bumps very well, so it gives us an element of comfort that helps for sure.”

Ricky Taylor: “The Cadillac V-Series.R has always been strong at Sebring. The team at GM and Dallara did a great job creating a car that can perform in all conditions and all track surfaces which is what you need over 12 hours at Sebring.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “After coming close in Daytona I can’t wait to head back to Sebring where we were very strong last year. We’ve got a really good run going, so riding that momentum into one of my favorite events of the year will be fun. I’m expecting our Cadillac V.Series R to be just as strong but getting to know our Evo package there during practice will be key.”

Earl Bamber: “Can’t wait to go back to Sebring. We are really successful at the moment with three podiums in a row, so we are looking to build on that. We came close in Daytona, and I know the team has put a lot of work in and Sebring is one of our stronger tracks. I just can‘t wait to get out there and fight for more podiums and wins.”

Frederik Vesti: “Sebring is one of my favorite tracks of the year. It’s such a cool track and a huge challenge engineering and driving and with the bumpy surface and the track is usually very very hot as well. So, for sure a challenge but the challenge makes it very cool. Last year I had a really good run racing against the competition but had the lead for the majority of my stints which was awesome of the first time in IMSA. So definitely motivated to get back and show that the Whelen Cadillac 31 can do. We have had some good races, but it’s no time to think about what happened in the past, it’s time to focus ahead and do everything we can to win. I’m very confident we are going to have a strong car and challenge for the win and that’s what we are going for.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Louis Deletraz: “I’m confident we’ll have a strong package, the Cadillac V-Series.R always feels good around the bumps at Sebring. It’s also great to have Colton back with us, it brings back good memories from our win in 2024. The goal is of course to repeat that this year, but first we need to stay focused and survive the first 8–10 hours while keeping ourselves at the front. The fight always intensifies at the end once it gets dark.”

Colton Herta: “This will be my first time at Sebring driving the Cadillac V-Series.R, so I’m excited to see what the car is like over the bumps. From talking to my teammates and based on the team’s test, the car typically responds well to the track.”

Jordan Taylor: “The Cadillac V-Series.R seems to be one of the cars that has a big operating window which makes it suit endurance racing so well. Looking at Sebring, the conditions change so much throughout the race that you need to have a car that can suit many different conditions.”

Cadillac Racing Twelve Hours of Sebring results 2017-2025:

2025: Fourth (No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R) start 13th – Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti Seventh (No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R) start eighth – Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens 11th (No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R) start seventh – Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Brendon Hartley

2024: Second (No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R) start second – Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon 10th in class DNF (No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R) start first – Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

2023: Overall winner (No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R) start first – Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Seventh overall (No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R) start second – Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

2022: Overall winner (No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fourth – Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Neel Jani Second overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 10th – Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Richard Westbrook Third overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start second – Pipo Derani, Tristan Nunez, Mike Conway Sixth overall (No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller, Jose Maria Lopez 35th overall (No. 01 Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R Chip Ganassi Racing) start first – Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay * pole

2021: Overall winner (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais Fifth overall (No. 01 Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R Chip Ganassi Racing) start third – Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen, Scott Dixon 27th overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start first – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Mike Conway * pole 28th overall (No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R) start seventh – Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller

2020: Fourth overall (No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R) start eighth – Scott Andrews, Matheus Leist, Stephen Simpson Fifth overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) – start fourth — Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais Sixth overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) – start sixth — Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Gabby Chaves Seventh overall (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start second – Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon,, Renger van der Zande

2019: Overall winner (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran Second overall (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Matthieu Vaxiviere Third overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fourth – Felipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Joao Barbosa Seventh overall (No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R) start ninth – Juan Piedrahita, Misha Goikhberg, Tristan Vautier Eighth overall (No. 84 JDC-Miller Motorsports) start eighth – Simon Trummer, Chris Miller, Stephen Simpson 33rd overall (No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 10th – Will Owen, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino

2018: Second overall (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 10th – Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Ryan Hunter-Reay Third overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran Mike Conway 16th overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start eighth — Christian Fittipaldi, Felipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa 35th overall (No. 90 Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start first – Eddie Cheever III, Matt McMurry, Tristan Vautier *



* pole

2017: Overall winner (No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Alex Lynn Second overall (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing) start second – Christian Fittipaldi, Felipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa Third overall (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start third – Dane Cameron, Eric Curran, Mike Conway

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