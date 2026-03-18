Forte Racing Adds No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo Entry to 2026 McLaren Trophy America Lineup

Emerging Talent Kaia Teo Joins Experienced Pro Paul Holton in Expanded McLaren Trophy America Effort

Monrovia, California (Wednesday, March 18, 2026) – Forte Racing has announced the addition of the No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo to its 2026 McLaren Trophy America program, with Kaia Teo and Paul Holton set to compete in the upcoming season.

The new entry reflects the continued growth of Forte Racing’s McLaren Trophy America program, bringing together a dynamic driver pairing that combines emerging talent with proven experience at the highest levels of sports car racing.

Teo returns to competition in 2026 following a steady progression through the motorsport ranks. After first getting behind the wheel at 13 in a Mazda Miata, she quickly developed a passion for racing that led to competition in Spec Miata through SCCA, where she built a strong foundation in race craft over two seasons.

Her career continued to evolve with experience in GT machinery, including time behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayman GT4, before advancing into professional-level competition. In 2023, Teo joined Crucial Motorsports in GT4 America, piloting the McLaren Artura and continuing her development in high-level sports car competition. A 2024 campaign with OMS further refined her adaptability and skillset in the platform.

Currently balancing her academic path at the University of Miami with ongoing testing and development, Teo returns to full-time competition in 2026 focused on continued growth and performance alongside Forte Racing.

“I’m incredibly excited to be racing the #8 car in McLaren Trophy North America this season alongside Paul with Forte Racing,” Teo said. “As a longtime McLaren fan, getting the opportunity to compete in a championship dedicated to such an iconic brand truly feels like a dream come true.

A huge thank you to everyone who helped bring this program together and to all of our sponsors who have come on board and put their trust in us. Your support means everything.

I’m really looking forward to getting the season started and seeing what we can accomplish together!”

Paul Holton joins the program with an extensive resume built over a decade of competition across IMSA and SRO America, bringing valuable experience to the No. 8 entry.

The Tallahassee, Florida native has competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, and SRO America, earning multiple wins and championship success along the way. His achievements include delivering the first North American victories for both the McLaren 570S GT4 and Audi RS3 LMS TCR, as well as securing the 2017 World Challenge TC class championship.

Most recently, Holton played a key role in Team TGM’s 2024 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge campaign, finishing third in the GS driver standings while earning a race victory at Watkins Glen and contributing to the team’s GS championship-winning season.

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to be going racing this year in McLaren Trophy America with my good friend Kaia,” said Holton. “This has been a multi-year endeavor getting her ready and helping her progress through motorsports and this crazy racing industry, so I’m extremely excited to see her compete this year. I’m also looking forward to getting the season started with her and Forte Racing. The program that Shane, Alan, and the rest of the Forte Racing crew have put together is certainly strong enough to propel us to many strong results this year.”

The No. 8 entry is supported by Sigma Plastics, along with key partners including Renzo Gracie Fort Lee and McLaren North Jersey. Additional partners include Easter Computer, Lenovo, Snakorpio, Woodstone, and Ottomanelli’s Sporting Arms.

Team owner Shane Seneviratne said the addition of Teo and Holton reflects the continued strength and growth of the program.

“We’re really excited to welcome Kaia and Paul to the No. 8 program,” said Seneviratne. “Kaia has shown tremendous dedication and growth in a short period of time and pairing her with a driver like Paul brings valuable experience and leadership to the program. This is exactly the type of lineup we aim to build at Forte Racing, where developing talent and competing at a high level go hand in hand. We’re looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish together this season.”

Team manager David Cozart is equally encouraged by the team’s expanded lineup.

“Forte Racing has expanded this year with Kaia Teo and Paul Holton running the No. 8 car,” Cozart said. “With strong testing results at both Thermal Club and Sonoma Raceway, the duo has shown great chemistry and a smart approach to the car. That being said, I feel this car will be a contender in class and battling for podiums this season.”

The McLaren Trophy America championship features identical McLaren Artura Trophy Evo race cars, providing a highly competitive environment that emphasizes driver skill and team performance. The series continues to grow as a premier platform for developing and established drivers alike within the North American sports car landscape.

Forte Racing enters the 2026 season with a deep and competitive McLaren Trophy America lineup and remains committed to delivering a championship-level program for its drivers and partners.

The 2026 McLaren Trophy America season begins at Sonoma Raceway, where the No. 8 entry will make its debut with Teo and Holton behind the wheel.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating the the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule: