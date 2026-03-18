Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Darlington Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Event: Race 4 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 147

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)

Layne Riggs (5th)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs is back in action this weekend at the Darlington Raceway following a two-week break in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Riggs enters into Friday night’s race carrying momentum from his win at the St. Petersburg Street Course. In his last visit to the 1.3-mile oval, Riggs captured pole position.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) returns with Layne Riggs this Friday at the Darlington Raceway. The partnership marks Bare Knuckle Boxing’s continued support of Riggs as he builds momentum early in the Truck Series season, aligning one of combat sports’ fastest-growing brands with one of the sport’s rising young drivers. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

“Knocking down the first win of the season is a big weight off of everyone’s chest, it’s a huge confidence booster,” said Riggs. “I have always enjoyed the challenge that Darlington brings. We have qualified well there in the past, but we can’t seem to put together a full race, it’s a place where there’s not much room for error. We’re excited to get back to racing, though, and I know this team will come out swinging.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team take on the “Track Too Tough to Tame” this weekend as the Truck Series rolls into the Darlington Raceway. Entering Friday’s event, Smith leads the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings and looks to extend his streak of top-10 finishes to four. In four NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the 1.366-mile track, Smith has one top-10 and three top-12 finishes. In the Truck Series, Smith has five starts with one top-10 finish, finishing seventh in Fall 2021.

QuickTie™ will return with Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team this Friday. The patented structural tie-down system continues its partnership with Front Row Motorsports, supporting Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 as he builds on early-season momentum.

“Darlington is the kind of place where perfection matters, you can’t afford a single mistake, yet you still have to push the limits every lap,” said Smith. “Our whole organization is firing on all cylinders right now, and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going and bring home a win at the ‘Track toTough to Tame.’”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.