Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Darlington NCTS Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Click It Don’t Risk It 200 — Darlington Raceway

Friday, March 20, 2026

FORD UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

12th – Layne Riggs

17th – Chandler Smith

18th – Frankie Muniz

23rd – Jake Garcia

28th – Cole Butcher

29th – Clayton Green

31st – Ty Majeski

35th – Josh Reaume

36th – Ben Rhodes

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford F-150 – “I really hate that me and my Ford Racing teammate, Ty (Majeski), were kind of at it all night. It was nothing malicious from either of us, just hard racing both times. The first time, I feel like he didn’t really know I was out there and got into me and put me in the wall. That put us behind, but we came back to the front. I haven’t seen a replay, so I don’t exactly know what happened the second time, but I thought there was plenty of room out there. I wasn’t trying to stuff him into the fence or anything. That pretty much ruined both of our nights, so I’m disappointed all of that transpired. I definitely don’t want to take two Fords out together, so we’ll just have to watch the replay and dissect it and see what happened. Overall, to come back P12 after what happened and to have a truck that had the toe knocked out two inches it felt like. I was having to go hand-over-hand in the corner to get it to turn, so to come back from that and finish as well as we did at the very end, I’m very content with that. Everybody at Front Row Motorsports did a really good job of keeping their heads down and staying focused all the way to the end even when it looked like the odds were stacked against us.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150 – “We call those a blue-collar day around here. Our No. 38 QuickTie Products Ford F-150 was not good, to say the least, all day. We just struggled with handling all day and on top of that with handling, obviously, our pace wasn’t great, so by the very end of the race got it better than it was for the first half to three-quarters of the race, but then we just got super, super free like a light switch after six laps. I’m proud of the effort of everybody on this Front Row Motorsports group. They didn’t give up today. We definitely have a lot of work to do. We came back with something similar to what we ran back in the fall last year and was really good then. We were solid today in practice. It wasn’t amazing, but we just missed it completely in the race. We’ll regroup and go to Rockingham and hopefully have a better piece.”

JAKE GARCIA, No. 98 Quanta Services/Curb Records Ford F-150 – “I think off the truck we weren’t very good today, but we made really good adjustments and did a good job working as a team to figure out what we needed to do to improve our Ford F-150. There at the end of the race I thought we were really good, but I just ended up getting wrecked on the green-white-checker. They stacked up in front of me. Obviously, I slowed down what I could and then I just got run over from behind, so I hate it for our Quanta Service/Curb Records team, but I think we showed we have a lot of speed and that we can run good. I want to thank all of my guys for bringing me a fast truck and we’ll move on to Rockingham.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Farm Paint Ford F-150 – “It was probably lap two. I don’t know. It was way too early for how hard I was getting raced. The 18 truck, Tyler Ankrum, I don’t know if he tried to clear himself or the truck got away from him, but I was on his outside – my nose was – and when he came up to I guess try to take the position, his right side hit our left-front fender. That knocked the fender in, so as soon as I turned the wheel going into turn one, it cut the tire down. It was way too early for something like that to happen. It’s unfortunate. It’s a habit that a lot of these guys do, trying to race really hard and force people to lift to take positions away from one another and that’s just not good – at least the things like this happening. It’s unfortunate. I don’t know what else to say about it for our guys. We hate it. We came in here second in points and said we just wanted to manage this race as our goal and just not lose anything, and now we’re gonna lose everything we’ve worked for the last two or three races. Not good, but we’ll rebound. It’s on to the next race.”