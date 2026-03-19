Black Effect Podcast Network Joins NASCAR’s Darlington Raceway with Rising Star Rajah Caruth

STATESVILLE, NC (March 19, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that the Black Effect Podcast Network will serve as the primary partner on the No. 32 Chevrolet driven by Rajah Caruth for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, March 21. Caruth revealed the partnership earlier today during an in-studio appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, one of the most influential morning shows in music, culture and entertainment.

The Black Effect Podcast Network Chevrolet will debut at the historic South Carolina oval as Caruth continues his rookie season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The race will air live on The CW Network on Saturday, March 21 at 5:30 PM ET.

Founded by Charlamagne Tha God in partnership with iHeartMedia, the Black Effect Podcast Network is the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black voices and culture. The network features a lineup of influential shows spanning entertainment, sports, business and social commentary.

“This is what Black Effect is all about, creating space for our stories, our voices, and our culture to show up everywhere,” said Charlamagne Tha God, Founder of the Black Effect Podcast Network.

“Partnering with Rajah and bringing that energy to NASCAR is powerful because it expands what representation looks like in the sport. Rajah is the future, and we’re proud to ride with him and introduce new audiences to both the culture and the track.”

The partnership comes on the heels of a strong debut for Caruth with the team recently at Phoenix Raceway, where the 23-year-old driver earned a top 10 finish in his first start with the organization.

“Having the Black Effect Podcast Network on board for Darlington is incredibly special,” said Caruth.

“The platform Charlamagne and the entire Black Effect team have built represents culture, conversation and opportunity. To have that represented on our car in NASCAR is something I’m really proud of. I’m grateful to the team for continuing to create opportunities like this and I’m excited to represent the brand at one of the most historic tracks on the schedule.”

Caruth enters his 2026 rookie campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as one of the sport’s fastest-rising young talents. He will compete in 23 races driving the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet for JR Motorsports while the remaining 10 races on the schedule will be contested in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet to complete the full-season.

“Rajah represents the future of the sport, and this partnership with the Black Effect Podcast Network is a powerful moment that brings together culture, storytelling and racing,” said Jordan Anderson, owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“Our team is proud to provide a platform where brands and voices like Black Effect can connect with NASCAR fans while supporting one of the most exciting young drivers in the sport.”

A two-time Truck Series Most Popular Driver (2024 and 2025), Caruth is also a graduate of Winston-Salem State University with a degree in Motorsports Management.

Fans can watch Caruth compete in the No. 32 Black Effect Podcast Network Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, March 21 at 5:30 PM ET on The CW Network.

About The Black Effect Podcast Network

The Black Effect Podcast Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God in a historic joint venture with the world’s number-one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia. Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the essential Black culture-shapers on the planet—in education, entertainment, politics, pop culture, and sports. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspectives and creative visions have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in podcast culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform, and empower.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.