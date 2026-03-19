Advance Discount Tickets on Sale March 27 at Toledo-Area Menards Locations for ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (March 19, 2026) – Advance discount tickets for the May 16 ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 at Toledo Speedway will be available at all Toledo-area Menards locations starting on Friday, March 27. The tickets are just $20, a savings of $10 per adult general admission ticket.

The race has moved back to its traditional May date after having served as the season finale for the ARCA Menards Series from 2022 through 2025. A new twist has been added for 2026: in addition to moving to the month of May, the race will serve as a full-points championship event for both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East.

Defending race winner, 16-year-old Max Reaves will look to return to Victory Lane in the potent Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as he contends for the ARCA Menards Series East crown, while ARCA Menards Series regulars Thomas Annunziata, Jake Bollman, and Isabella Robusto, all of whom drive for Nitro Motorsports, will be looking to strengthen their championship hopes. They will be challenged by the talented teenage Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet teammates, 15-year-old Tristan McKee and 17-year-old Carson Brown, both of whom won in their ARCA Menards Series debut, McKee last August at Watkins Glen International and Brown in March at Phoenix Raceway.

“The ARCA Menards Series has a long history at Toledo Speedway dating back to 1963, and for many of those years the races were held in the month of May,” said ARCA president and Toledo Speedway owner Ron Drager. “We had a terrific run determining our series champion for the last four years, but we are thrilled to return back to our traditional May date for 2026. We encourage all of our passionate fans to head to any of the Menards locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan now to get their tickets early.”

On-track activity is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 16 with practice from 3 to 3:45 pm ET followed by Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying at 4:30 pm. An on-track autograph session is scheduled from 6 to 6:30 pm, with the Owens Corning 200 to follow at 7:00. The race will be televised live on FS1 and live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

For more information, please visit ARCARacing.com and ToledoSpeedway.com.