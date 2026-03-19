JR Motorsports, TruckClub Join Forces for Rockingham

Brand to be Featured on Sammy Smith’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Event on April 4

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 19, 2026) – JR Motorsports today announced that TruckClub™, the aftermarket warranty provider for used commercial trucks serving owner-operators and small fleets, will be the primary partner for Sammy Smith and the No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Rockingham Speedway on April 4.

“It’s awesome to welcome TruckClub™ to JRM and our No. 8 team,” said Smith, the defending NOAPS race winner at Rockingham. “We were fortunate enough to go to Victory Lane at Rockingham last year, and hopefully we can do that again this year with everyone at TruckClub™. I really appreciate them joining our team and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

TruckClub™ is built by owner-operators, for owner-operators in the support of small fleets with some of the most comprehensive coverage available for used commercial trucks. TruckClub™ helps members manage the financial impact of unexpected repairs with clear terms, fast support, and flexible payment options with no long-term commitments, designed for real-world operations. This new partnership with JRM and TruckClub™ brings together a shared focus of performance, preparation, and delivering results.

“Our customers depend on their trucks to earn a living, and that’s what TruckClub™ is built around,” said Chad Melnik, Executive Director of Go-To-Market & Growth for TruckClub™. “Rockingham is a great stage to kick-off our partnership with JRM. We’re proud to be on the No. 8 with Sammy and JRM, and we’re committed to showing up for the owner-operators and small fleets who keep freight moving every day.”

Be sure to catch Smith and the No. 8 TruckClub™ Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on The CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

ABOUT TRUCKCLUB™

TruckClub™ is an aftermarket warranty provider for used commercial trucks, built to support owner-operators and small fleets across the United States. Through its flagship offering, TruckProtect™, TruckClub™ delivers transparent coverage and flexible payment options with no long-term commitments providing some of the most comprehensive coverage available, backed by a customer experience designed for speed, clarity, and dependability. For more information, visit https://truckclub.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 25th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.