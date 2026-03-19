JBS EQUIPMENT NHRA PRO MOD SERIES RETURNS TO PHOENIX AT RACE POWERED BY LAT RACING OILS

PHOENIX (March 19, 2026) – Derek Menholt’s hot streak in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports started late last year and after his second win in three races – this one to open the 2026 season – Menholt has no plans of slowing down this weekend at Firebird Motorsports Park.

The category returns to Phoenix as part of this weekend’s FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs and Menholt has proven to be the man to beat as of late. He won the penultimate race of 2025 in St. Louis and then impressed in Gainesville to start this year in strong fashion.

Next up is trying to conquer the heat and the loaded Pro Mod class in Phoenix to keep this string of remarkable performances going.

“That Gainesville win was a total team effort – everyone executed when it mattered,” Menholt said. “Now we turn the page to Arizona. It’s going to be hot and tricky, but we’ve got a strong combination and a lot of confidence right now. The goal is to keep that momentum rolling.”

This weekend’s event is the second of 11 races in the category during the 2026 campaign and this weekend’s race is powered by LAT Racing Oils.

LAT Racing Oils remains a top choice for many standouts in the category, including Menholt, Justin Bond, Lyle Barnett and Billy Banaka.

“We are proud to sponsor the NHRA Pro Mod class at Phoenix,” LAT Racing Oils’ Co-owner, Danny Vaca said. “As a leader in performance lubricants we support many high-profile Pro Mod teams with high-performance racing oils designed to help power these engines to the winner’s circle. We are looking forward to seeing first-hand how our lubricants perform at this race.”

Menholt won’t have an easy road for a second straight victory, as the loaded field includes the likes of reigning world champion J.R. Gray, defending race winner Michael Stavrinos, past world champions Stevie “Fast” Jackson and Mike Castellana, and standouts like Mason Wright, Alex Laughlin and Kevin Rivenbark.

The class will also see the return of six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders. She holds the Pro Mod speed record (261.22 mph) and is back in the category for the first time since 2019.

Additionally, the weekend will feature the Pro Mod Showdown, which is sponsored by Total Seal for the event in Phoenix and offers an extra incentive for drivers in the category. The Total Seal Pro Mod Showdown rewards the driver who records the best cumulative E.T. average across all four qualifying sessions. The winner gets a $7,500 bonus from Total Seal, adding another high-stakes incentive to the Phoenix race.

The NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series features two qualifying rounds at 11:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. local time on Friday, and the final two qualifying rounds at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 11:25 a.m. on Sunday. The first qualifying session of the day on Friday and Saturday, as well as the first round of eliminations will be broadcast for free on NHRA’s YouTube page.

In the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Friday qualifying will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday with Pro Stock, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel. The second session is slated to start at 12 p.m. On Saturday, Top Fuel will open the day at 10 a.m., followed by Funny Car and Pro Stock. The final qualifying session is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with Top Fuel.

Sunday eliminations will begin at 10 a.m. local time and gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About LAT Racing Oils

LAT’s substantial investments, “at track” first-hand knowledge, and superior chemical engineering and blending capabilities, have proved to be more than empty claims as vehicles and watercraft competing in a vast array of competition venues, have worked their way to the top using LAT products. NHRA Pro Mod World Champions use LAT Oils to claim the Championship podium and many of their closest competitors are also relying on LAT engine, transmission, and gear oils. Founded in 2007 by a duo of professional racers in search of the elusive “edge”. They recognized the potential for increasing horsepower, reliability and longevity using advanced lubrication technology to fine tune engine transmissions and final drive gears. Based on that premise LAT was established with the sole purpose of developing superior performing synthetic and petroleum racing oils, regardless of cost. Since then, LAT has developed a complete line of high performance engine break-in oils to include PRO-15, 5w30 and 20w50. Additionally, the introduction of LAT’s Pro ATF caught even the most hardcore skeptics off guard by substantially reducing operating temperatures while providing stable, consistent pressure readings.

The LAT Oils dealer program gives racers access to over 30 dealer locations in the United States making your purchase of LAT Oils easier to access. Find your local LAT Racing Oils dealer at www.latracingoils.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.