HOME RACE MEANS BIG EXPECTATIONS FOR GATORS PRO STOCK WINNER MATT HARTFORD IN PHOENIX

PHOENIX (March 18, 2026) – As good as a season-opening win in Gainesville felt for Matt Hartford, a repeat of that at his home track during this weekend’s FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs would represent something extremely special for the Pro Stock veteran.

The Phoenix-area resident estimates more than 200 friends, family and Total Seal customers will be on hand to witness what he hopes is a second straight victory to open the 2026 NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series season.

The Gainesville win snapped a 40-race winless stretch for Hartford, but he had been close multiple times throughout an otherwise strong 2025 campaign. That momentum carried over into the off-season, and Hartford and his team just kept rolling to open NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, defeating six-time champ Greg Anderson in the final round in Gainesville.

Hartford celebrated that – and getting his first diamond Wally of the year – but a Phoenix win in his Total Seal Chevrolet Camaro would mark another high point in his career.

“It’s a great feeling knowing we will have that kind of support this weekend,” Hartford said. “We’re going to try to do what we did last year and qualify No. 1, and then hopefully win the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and follow it up with a victory on Sunday. We had a really competitive car last season as a whole and if you look at the 20-some (Pro Stock) cars out there, we’ve got a car as good as anyone out there. On any given Sunday, though, you’ve got to perform.”

As part of NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration, fans can expect multiple highlights at Firebird Motorsports Park this weekend, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and four-time world champion Don Prudhomme, as well as Charlie Allen and Jon Lundberg.

On Friday, a free, limited-edition rally towel will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance to take in two rounds of pro qualifying.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Paul Lee (Funny Car), and Anderson (Pro Stock) each earned wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. It is the second of 20 events and run times were adjusted with the expected heat.

Friday qualifying will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday with Pro Stock, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel. The second session is slated to start at 12 p.m. On Saturday, Top Fuel will open the day at 10 a.m., followed by Funny Car and Pro Stock. The final qualifying session is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with Top Fuel.

Sunday eliminations will begin at 10 a.m. local time and gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

With that in mind, Hartford knows he has to be ready to lay down a good run right off the trailer. The first qualifying session might be the best conditions of the weekend for the Pro Stock category and with 20 entries, getting a good start – and getting in the field – will be an immediate priority.

There’s a loaded field that includes reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Anderson, Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Aaron Stanfield, but Hartford is certainly in that mix as well. He’ll race in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday – with the bonus race also featuring Glenn, Anderson and Enders – and simply looking to continue to pick up steam, regardless of the weather.

“We felt really good going into the Finals last year, so why reinvent things? The off-season was just an extended break for us,” Hartford said. “We didn’t look at Gainesville as the start of 2026. We just looked at it as the next race after Las Vegas (last fall).

“But this weekend, we’re going into conditions nobody is used to running. It’s going to be uncharted territory. You’re going to have to perform on Friday and if you’re not in the field after Q1, you may not get in.”

Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon is after more Phoenix success, taking on a field that includes Gainesville winner Josh Hart, reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, rookie Maddi Gordon, Tony Stewart, Antron Brown and Leah Pruett.

Paul Lee returns to the site of his first career Funny Car victory a year ago, looking to take down Gainesville winner Chad Green, back-to-back champ Austin Prock, Matt Hagan, Jordan Vandergriff and Ron Capps.

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, and food and fun for the entire family.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.