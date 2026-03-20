Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Fast Facts

As the Craftsman Truck Series rolls into Darlington Raceway tonight, here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know. And don’t forget to catch all the action at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by SiriuXM NASCAR Radio.

Tires: NASCAR announced that the Craftsman Truck Series teams will have two sets of tires for practice at Darlington. Additionally, each team will have six sets of tires for this evening’s race. This includes four new tires, one set transferred from practice, and one set from qualifying.

Kaden Honeycutt was fastest in the practice session, followed by Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray and Grant Enfinger to round out the top five.

Honeycutt also topped the speed chart in qualifying, scoring his first career pole and will lead the field to green for tonight’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Carson Hocevar, Tanner Gray, Gio Ruggiero and Corey Heim round out the top five.le

This evening’s race also marks the first event in the Triple Truck Challenge. The second race will be on April 3 at Rockingham Speedway, with the finale on April 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Starting Lineup