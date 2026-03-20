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Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Fast Facts

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

As the Craftsman Truck Series rolls into Darlington Raceway tonight, here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know. And don’t forget to catch all the action at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by SiriuXM NASCAR Radio.

Tires: NASCAR announced that the Craftsman Truck Series teams will have two sets of tires for practice at Darlington. Additionally, each team will have six sets of tires for this evening’s race. This includes four new tires, one set transferred from practice, and one set from qualifying.

Kaden Honeycutt was fastest in the practice session, followed by Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray and Grant Enfinger to round out the top five.

Honeycutt also topped the speed chart in qualifying, scoring his first career pole and will lead the field to green for tonight’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Carson Hocevar, Tanner Gray, Gio Ruggiero and Corey Heim round out the top five.le

This evening’s race also marks the first event in the Triple Truck Challenge. The second race will be on April 3 at Rockingham Speedway, with the finale on April 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Starting Lineup

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
111Kaden HoneycuttSafelite Toyota28.848170.466
277Carson Hocevar(i)Delaware Life Chevrolet28.868170.348
315Tanner GrayBlack’s Tire Toyota28.943169.906
417Giovanni RuggieroFirst Auto Group Toyota28.958169.818
55Corey HeimFrontline Enterprises Toyota28.971169.742
662Christopher Bell(i)Pristine Auction Toyota28.978169.701
788Ty MajeskiChi Chi’s/Menards Ford28.992169.619
834Layne RiggsBKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford29.037169.356
945Ross Chastain(i)Buckle Up South Carolina Chevrolet29.153168.682
107Connor MosackFriends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet29.172168.573
119Grant EnfingerGrant County Mulch Chevrolet29.199168.417
1238Chandler SmithQuickTie Ford29.234168.215
1352Stewart FriesenHalmar International Toyota29.263168.048
1419Daniel HemricNAPA Nightvision Chevrolet29.282167.939
1599Ben RhodesFarm Paint Ford29.3167.836
1691Christian EckesAdaptive One Calipers Chevrolet29.388167.334
1713Cole Butcher #Atlantic Tilt Load Ford29.435167.066
1818Tyler AnkrumLiUNA! Chevrolet29.456166.947
1942Conner JonesDQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet29.485166.783
2025Corey LaJoie(i)Nothing Stops Ram RAM29.489166.76
2144Andres Perez De LaraTelcel Chevrolet29.501166.693
2210AJ Allmendinger(i)Team Mopar RAM29.517166.602
2398Jake GarciaQuanta Services/Curb Records Ford29.52166.585
2426Dawson SuttonWAR Shocks/Rackley Roofing Chevrolet29.522166.574
2516Justin HaleyDeclaration of Deals RAM29.553166.399
2656Timmy HillUNITS Toyota29.694165.609
271William Sawalich(i)Starkey Toyota29.702165.565
2881Kris WrightF.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet29.74165.353
2912Brenden Queen #Cummins Diesel Special RAM29.905164.441
3014Mini Tyrrell #RAM RAM30.464161.423
3122Josh ReaumeLevrack Ford30.955158.863
3276Spencer BoydTohatsu ChevroletOwner Points157.995
332Clayton GreenRoyals Vista Inc. FordOwner Points157.651
3490Justin CarrollCarroll’s Automotive ToyotaOwner Points157.017
3593Caleb CostnerCostner Motorsports ChevroletOwner Points155.066
3633Frankie MunizLucid Training FordOwner Points0

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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The Craftsman Truck Series roars back into action in Darlington this weekend
The Craftsman Truck Series roars back into action in Darlington this weekend

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