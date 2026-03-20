Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Fast Facts

As the Craftsman Truck Series rolls into Darlington Raceway tonight, here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know. And don’t forget to catch all the action at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by SiriuXM NASCAR Radio.
Tires: NASCAR announced that the Craftsman Truck Series teams will have two sets of tires for practice at Darlington. Additionally, each team will have six sets of tires for this evening’s race. This includes four new tires, one set transferred from practice, and one set from qualifying.
Kaden Honeycutt was fastest in the practice session, followed by Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray and Grant Enfinger to round out the top five.
Honeycutt also topped the speed chart in qualifying, scoring his first career pole and will lead the field to green for tonight’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Carson Hocevar, Tanner Gray, Gio Ruggiero and Corey Heim round out the top five.le
This evening’s race also marks the first event in the Triple Truck Challenge. The second race will be on April 3 at Rockingham Speedway, with the finale on April 10 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Starting Lineup
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|11
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Safelite Toyota
|28.848
|170.466
|2
|77
|Carson Hocevar(i)
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|28.868
|170.348
|3
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Black’s Tire Toyota
|28.943
|169.906
|4
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|First Auto Group Toyota
|28.958
|169.818
|5
|5
|Corey Heim
|Frontline Enterprises Toyota
|28.971
|169.742
|6
|62
|Christopher Bell(i)
|Pristine Auction Toyota
|28.978
|169.701
|7
|88
|Ty Majeski
|Chi Chi’s/Menards Ford
|28.992
|169.619
|8
|34
|Layne Riggs
|BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford
|29.037
|169.356
|9
|45
|Ross Chastain(i)
|Buckle Up South Carolina Chevrolet
|29.153
|168.682
|10
|7
|Connor Mosack
|Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet
|29.172
|168.573
|11
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|Grant County Mulch Chevrolet
|29.199
|168.417
|12
|38
|Chandler Smith
|QuickTie Ford
|29.234
|168.215
|13
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International Toyota
|29.263
|168.048
|14
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|NAPA Nightvision Chevrolet
|29.282
|167.939
|15
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Farm Paint Ford
|29.3
|167.836
|16
|91
|Christian Eckes
|Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet
|29.388
|167.334
|17
|13
|Cole Butcher #
|Atlantic Tilt Load Ford
|29.435
|167.066
|18
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|LiUNA! Chevrolet
|29.456
|166.947
|19
|42
|Conner Jones
|DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet
|29.485
|166.783
|20
|25
|Corey LaJoie(i)
|Nothing Stops Ram RAM
|29.489
|166.76
|21
|44
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Telcel Chevrolet
|29.501
|166.693
|22
|10
|AJ Allmendinger(i)
|Team Mopar RAM
|29.517
|166.602
|23
|98
|Jake Garcia
|Quanta Services/Curb Records Ford
|29.52
|166.585
|24
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|WAR Shocks/Rackley Roofing Chevrolet
|29.522
|166.574
|25
|16
|Justin Haley
|Declaration of Deals RAM
|29.553
|166.399
|26
|56
|Timmy Hill
|UNITS Toyota
|29.694
|165.609
|27
|1
|William Sawalich(i)
|Starkey Toyota
|29.702
|165.565
|28
|81
|Kris Wright
|F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet
|29.74
|165.353
|29
|12
|Brenden Queen #
|Cummins Diesel Special RAM
|29.905
|164.441
|30
|14
|Mini Tyrrell #
|RAM RAM
|30.464
|161.423
|31
|22
|Josh Reaume
|Levrack Ford
|30.955
|158.863
|32
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Tohatsu Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|157.995
|33
|2
|Clayton Green
|Royals Vista Inc. Ford
|Owner Points
|157.651
|34
|90
|Justin Carroll
|Carroll’s Automotive Toyota
|Owner Points
|157.017
|35
|93
|Caleb Costner
|Costner Motorsports Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|155.066
|36
|33
|Frankie Muniz
|Lucid Training Ford
|Owner Points
|0