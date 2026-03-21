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Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington

By SM Staff
3 Minute Read

Corey Heim made a last-lap pass on Ross Chastain to capture his second-straight victory at Darlington Raceway in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Heim is driving the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota on a part-time basis, also collected the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus for the victory, and will be eligible for a $100,000 prize at Rockingham Speedway on April 3 for a driver who wins two races in “The Trip.”

On lap 145, after his crew chief, Seth Smith, made the call for tires, Heim pitted and took on five laps on scuffed tires, fresher than the race leaders’.

On the first overtime restart, Heim was in 15th and quickly gained six spots before the caution came out.

Then on the final restart of the race, Heim restarted in ninth and used his fresher tires to his advantage and made the final lap pass for the race win.

Heim led three times for 28 laps and captured his 24th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win in 91 starts.

“I’m out of breath. We had that set of scuffs laying – they were five laps fresher than everyone else, and I was like it is worth a shot. I don’t think we can win from where we are at, and sure enough, I just felt like I made all of the right moves. I made it three wide coming to the white and bombed it in there on Ross (Chastain). I was shocked he gave me the bottom with fresher tires like that. So thankful for TRICON Garage. So happy to be able to get this No. 5 Frontline Enterprises Tundra in victory lane.”

Chastain, who led 35 laps, finished second, Christian Eckes finished third, polesitter Kaden Honeycutt, who led a race-high 59 laps, finished fourth, and Connor Mosack finished fifth.

“I have no idea what just happened,” said Chastain. “We did so much right… I think that’s on us as a whole that we didn’t catch that. Of course, I would have run the bottom if I thought he would have been close, but I thought I got a good restart. Bummer.”

Christopher Bell, Grant Enfinger, Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers

After the Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Chandler Smith leads the series standings over Kaden Honeycutt by 33 points and Layne Riggs by 41 points.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Rockingham Speedway for the Black’s Tire 200 on Friday, April 3, at 4:30 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Points – After Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway

RankDriverNoPointsLeaderNect
1Chandler Smith3817200
2Kaden Honeycutt11139-3333
3Layne Riggs34131-418
4Giovanni Ruggiero17127-454
5Ty Majeski88121-516
6Christian Eckes91119-532
7Ben Rhodes99119-530
8Corey Heim5114-585
9Andres Perez De Lara4490-8224
10Justin Haley1689-831

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 4
Race Results for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 – Friday, March 20, 2026
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 157 Laps – 214.462 Miles

FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
155Corey Heim34070Running
2945Ross Chastain(i)8200Running
31691Christian Eckes15050Running
4111Kaden Honeycutt21052Running
5107Connor Mosack00032Running
6662Christopher Bell(i)0000Running
7119Grant Enfinger00030Running
8417Giovanni Ruggiero00029Running
91419Daniel Hemric100029Running
10271William Sawalich(i)51000Running
112210AJ Allmendinger(i)0000Running
12834Layne Riggs48035Running
13315Tanner Gray90026Running
142656Timmy Hill00023Running
152516Justin Haley00022Running
161942Conner Jones00021Running
171238Chandler Smith00020Running
183633Frankie Muniz00019Running
192426Dawson Sutton00018Running
202912Brenden Queen #00017Running
212025Corey LaJoie(i)0000Running
22277Carson Hocevar(i)7700Running
232398Jake Garcia09016Running
241818Tyler Ankrum06018Running
251352Stewart Friesen00012Running
263490Justin Carroll00011Running
273593Caleb Costner00010Running
281713Cole Butcher #0009Running
29332Clayton Green0008Running
303276Spencer Boyd0007Running
31788Ty Majeski63019DVP
322144Andres Perez De Lara0005Accident
332881Kris Wright0004Suspension
343014Mini Tyrrell #0003Steering
353122Josh Reaume0002Suspension
361599Ben Rhodes0001Accident

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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