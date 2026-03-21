Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington

Corey Heim made a last-lap pass on Ross Chastain to capture his second-straight victory at Darlington Raceway in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Heim is driving the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota on a part-time basis, also collected the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus for the victory, and will be eligible for a $100,000 prize at Rockingham Speedway on April 3 for a driver who wins two races in “The Trip.”

On lap 145, after his crew chief, Seth Smith, made the call for tires, Heim pitted and took on five laps on scuffed tires, fresher than the race leaders’.

On the first overtime restart, Heim was in 15th and quickly gained six spots before the caution came out.

Then on the final restart of the race, Heim restarted in ninth and used his fresher tires to his advantage and made the final lap pass for the race win.

Heim led three times for 28 laps and captured his 24th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win in 91 starts.

“I’m out of breath. We had that set of scuffs laying – they were five laps fresher than everyone else, and I was like it is worth a shot. I don’t think we can win from where we are at, and sure enough, I just felt like I made all of the right moves. I made it three wide coming to the white and bombed it in there on Ross (Chastain). I was shocked he gave me the bottom with fresher tires like that. So thankful for TRICON Garage. So happy to be able to get this No. 5 Frontline Enterprises Tundra in victory lane.”

Chastain, who led 35 laps, finished second, Christian Eckes finished third, polesitter Kaden Honeycutt, who led a race-high 59 laps, finished fourth, and Connor Mosack finished fifth.

“I have no idea what just happened,” said Chastain. “We did so much right… I think that’s on us as a whole that we didn’t catch that. Of course, I would have run the bottom if I thought he would have been close, but I thought I got a good restart. Bummer.”

Christopher Bell, Grant Enfinger, Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers

After the Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Chandler Smith leads the series standings over Kaden Honeycutt by 33 points and Layne Riggs by 41 points.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Rockingham Speedway for the Black’s Tire 200 on Friday, April 3, at 4:30 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Points – After Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway

Rank Driver No Points Leader Nect 1 Chandler Smith 38 172 0 0 2 Kaden Honeycutt 11 139 -33 33 3 Layne Riggs 34 131 -41 8 4 Giovanni Ruggiero 17 127 -45 4 5 Ty Majeski 88 121 -51 6 6 Christian Eckes 91 119 -53 2 7 Ben Rhodes 99 119 -53 0 8 Corey Heim 5 114 -58 5 9 Andres Perez De Lara 44 90 -82 24 10 Justin Haley 16 89 -83 1

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Number 4

Race Results for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 – Friday, March 20, 2026

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 157 Laps – 214.462 Miles