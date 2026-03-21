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Corey Heim wins Truck Series race at Darlington with dramatic last lap pass

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Corey Heim passed Ross Chastain on the final lap at Darlington Raceway in double overtime to capture the checkered flag in an upset victory in Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

It was his second consecutive win at the track. The 2025 Truck Series champion led three times in the No. 5 Tricon Garage Toyota for 28 laps en route to his 24th win in 91 Truck Series starts.

“I felt like I made all the right moves,” Heim said after the race. He continued, “I had it three-wide coming to the white and bombed on in there on Ross (Chastain). I was shocked he gave me the bottom like that with fresher tires.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 was also the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge. In addition to winning the event, Heim collected a $50,000 bonus.

“I’m out of breath, for sure. Man, we had a set of scuffs laying, and they were five laps fresher than everyone else’s. It was worth a shot. I didn’t think we could win from where we were at.”

Chastain led 35 laps of the Darlington Truck Series race but finished in second place. He was left stunned at the outcome.

“I have no idea what just happened,” he said.  “We did so much right. I think that’s on us as a whole that we didn’t catch that. He continued, saying, “Of course, I would have run the bottom if I thought he would have been close, but I thought I got a good restart. Bummer.”

Kaden Honeycutt started on the pole at Darlington and led a race-high 59 laps in the No. 11 Tricon Garage truck. He restarted in second place for both overtimes, but had to settle for a fourth-place finish.

“That last restart, the top lane wasn’t preferred,” Honeycutt said. “It was like that all night, obviously. The bottom was really good. I tried not to spin the tires as much as I possibly could.

“By the time the 5 (Heim) got by me and the 91 (Christian Eckes) was in front of him, I pretty much just committed to helping (Heim) and see if he could get up there and win the race. I don’t know how in the world he did, but he did.”

Connor Mosack finished fifth, followed by Christopher Bell, Grant Enfinger, Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric and William Sawalich to round out the top 10.

Complete Results

  1. Corey Heim
  2. Ross Chastain (i)
  3. Christian Eckes
  4. Kaden Honeycutt
  5. Connor Mosack
  6. Christopher Bell (i)
  7. Grant Enfinger
  8. Gio Ruggiero
  9. Daniel Hemric
  10. William Sawalich (i)
  11. Allmendinger (i)
  12. Layne Riggs
  13. Tanner Gray
  14. Timmy Hill
  15. Justin Haley
  16. Conner Jones
  17. Chandler Smith
  18. Frankie Muniz
  19. Dawson Sutton
  20. Brenden Queen (R)
  21. Corey LaJoie (i)
  22. Carson Hocevar (i)
  23. Jake Garcia
  24. Tyler Ankrum
  25. Stewart Friesen
  26. Justin Carroll
  27. Caleb Costner
  28. Cole Butcher (R)
  29. Clayton Green
  30. Spencer Boyd
  31. Ty Majeski
  32. Andrés Pérez de Lara
  33. Kris Wright
  34. Mini Tyrrell (R)
  35. Josh Reaume
  36. Ben Rhodes

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington
Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington

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