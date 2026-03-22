CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: Podium for No. 4 Corvette

Methodical march forward for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in GTD PRO

SEBRING, Fla. (March 21, 2026) – Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R raced its way to the podium in GTD PRO on Saturday as Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone placed third in class at the end of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

It was the second podium finish in three races for the No. 4 Corvette trio dating back to last year’s Petit Le Mans to close the 2025 season. They finished just off the podium in this year’s opener at Daytona, and with Saturday’s results are effectively second in the Drivers Championship among all full-season teams. The podium finish was the team’s first in the 12 Hours since winning the 2022 race in GTD PRO.

Catsburg crossed the finish line ahead of Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports teammate Alexander Sims in the No. 3 Z06 GT3.R. He and teammates Antonio Garcia and Marvin Kirchhöfer rebounded from a tough finish at Daytona, and Chevrolet earned second-place points for the Manufacturers’ Championship with the result.

The No. 3 Corvette started the race fifth and the No. 4 was seventh. Despite not being able to match the pace of most of the rest of the GTD PRO teams, the Corvette and Pratt Miller squad instead relied on the trusted formula of strategy and execution in the pitlane to gain a combined five spots at the end.

In GTD, the No. 13 Corvette of 13 Autosport teammates Matt Bell, Orey Fidani and Lars Kern placed sixth in class and claimed the race’s Bob Akin Award as the highest-finishing GTD entry with a Bronze-rated driver. The team marched up the order from 17th at the start to contend for the class podium late before two late full-course yellow periods in the final 90 minutes.

DXDT Racing’s Charlie Eastwood, Mason Filippi and Salih Yoluc placed ninth in class after leading the race for a majority of the race’s middle hours. The No. 36 Corvette rebounded from a pitlane penalty inside the final four hours to get back into the top-10 by race’s end.

DragonSpeed’s second race with the Corvette came to an unfortunate early end after Henrik Hedman was pushed off track and into the tire barriers by an LMP2 car just shy of the two-hour mark. Instead of folding, the team and the Corvette Racing customer support team worked tirelessly to return the Corvette to the track nearly three hours later so the team could log additional laps and data going into the rest of the season.

The next event for Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday for GTP and GTD cars only. NBC will broadcast the race live at 4 p.m. ET with a live stream of the race on Peacock. IMSA Radio will provide live audio coverage on XM 206, Channel 996 on the SiriusXM app and IMSA.com.

CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R DRIVER QUOTES

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “A good surprise. Going into the race and with what we were seeing from practice, we didn’t expect to be that far up. I wouldn’t say our expectations were low, but lately we’ve had some very fast cars here and we felt like we could race for the win. Today, we didn’t feel like that was going to happen. But as always, it doesn’t matter who has the fastest cars or the slowest cars. We still try to find a way to make something happen. Things definitely fell in our favor today. The Corvette was a little bit quicker and more competitive than we were expecting. Nicky and Nico did a phenomenal job – Nicky, at the end, especially. This race is always so messy at the end, and he did a great job. So a really, really good job and I’m super proud of the team. The 3 car guys did an amazing job too. We were sort of in front of each other at different stages of the race, and it just kind of fell in our favor at the end there.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “A pleasant surprise, definitely. It didn’t seem like we had much pace all week, and then luckily when we needed it, when the temperatures went down, the car came alive. Some of the restarts kind of went in our favor and the strategy, as well, because we were a bit on the back foot after getting an unlucky drive-through penalty. Then we had pace and I could fight. I think I passed the Ferrari, I passed the board, I passed the McLaren today, and then eventually the sister car. I could see that their tires were just a little bit outside of the window and mine were in the window. It’s really nice because the past couple of years we always had bad endings here. So it was nice to finally have a positive result.”

NICO VARRONE, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It was a great weekend and result for us. In practice and in qualifying, we thought we were a bit far behind the other manufacturers, but we mostly had a clean race and had a great racecar. The whole Corvette Racing team and Pratt Miller, they really nailed our setup. The car was flying, and I think we kept the race clean. A lot of others had issues and mistakes, so at the end it put us forward on the grid. Tommy and Nicky did a fantastic job. They were flying today, especially Nicky… his pace was amazing. So yeah, we maximized the points even more than we thought we could do with the pace we had. So that’s great… third and fourth for the team on a weekend where we weren’t so strong is amazing. I’m really happy for all the guys.”

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I think we have to be happy. After how it started with trying to hang on to match everyone out there, I think we carried on well with our car. We were not that far off setup-wise at the end of the race. So P3 and P4 is good for the Corvette team. It’s a shame that we didn’t really have a chance to go for the win. But these are the cases where, as we know from the past, that you take the best you can achieve. If that’s third, then we should take those. And whenever you have a chance to win, that’s the one you need to go for. But today was very good for points and I’m happy with that.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It felt like we had more pace in our car during the day. Then as the night fell, it felt like the operating window on the 3 car was just really quite narrow. It was very tough to get right consistently lap after lap. So our pace wasn’t so strong, to be honest. But I’m really pleased for the 4 guys. Nicky was absolutely flying out there. They had it hooked up, so I’m pleased for them to get a podium and good team points. Obviously after Daytona, it’s just nice to get good solid points. Well done to the entire team.”

MARVIN KIRCHHÖFER, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I think if anyone would have told us before the race that P3 and P4 was going to be our result today, I think we would have all said yep, we would take that. So I’m very pleased with the result and very happy for the team. Scoring a podium is always nice so well done on the podium for the No. 4 car guys. Also a good result for us with P4 and definitely good for the championship run. So I hope the guys will continue in a strong way for the next races coming up. Obviously, we could not quite match the other manufacturers today, so definitely this is a result you will take and be happy with.”

GIACOMO ALTOE, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s obviously a huge disappointment. Our race was effectively ruined early on by a shocking move on Henrik – there is no word for that – and there was nothing he could do. The consequences could have been far worse.

“The team did an incredible job to get the car back out on track. People can’t imagine what they accomplished in such a period of time. We were able to rely on the support of Corvette and Pratt Miller throughout.

“When we returned to the race, our pace was strong even though we were clearly not in the best conditions. We have to take the positives from this pace and use it to build future success. Sebring is always a tough race, and we saw that again today. We’ll come back even stronger — we have everything we need to shine.”

ELTON JULIAN, DRAGONSPEED TEAM PRINCIPAL: “Most important from today is that Henrik is OK. It was a big incident and a big hit, but we know the Corvette is a very strong car and this is more proof. The team’s efforts to get the car back out were amazing. This is no surprise as I think everyone knows what our group is made of. Big thanks also to Corvette Racing and the Pratt Miller group for helping out. Everyone pulling together like that is really impressive, even in just our second race with Corvette. We’re back out there to complete as many laps as possible and keep learning about the car. You never know how things will play out at the end of the year so every lap and point is important.”

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