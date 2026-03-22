Cadillac Racing: Sebring 2026 Race Report

SEBRING, Fla. (March 20, 2026) – Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens and Ricky Taylor, drivers of the No.10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R finished third in the 74th Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring.

Cadillac Racing now has 106 podiums (22 GTP, 84 DPi) since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017. They have also won or finished on the podium five of the last six races at Sebring.

The race was dominated by the Penske Motorsports team with them finishing first and second.

Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Fredreick Vesti from the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R for Action Express Racing finished fourth, while the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R driven by Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta and Jordan Taylor finished eighth.

Ricky Taylor passed Jack Aitken for third late in the event to get the final podium spot. The last podium finish for the No. 10 Cadillac V-Series.R was in September 2025 in the six-hour race at Indianapolis.

Early in the race, Bamber was driving the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R under caution when the car was hit in the back by the No. 6 Penske Motorsports car, which forced the team to replace the damaged engine cover and tail.

IMSA officials reviewed the incident but said it was inconclusive, so no penalties were handed down.

The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R was coming off two wins to end the 2025 season (Indianapolis and Road Atlanta) and then a second place effort in the 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The next IMSA GTP event is the Grand Prix of Long Beach (California) on April 18. The 100-minute race starts at 4:05 pm EDT (1:05 pm PDT) and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed live on Peacock. IMSA Radio will stream live audio coverage on XM 206, Channel 996 on the SiriusXM app and IMSA.com.

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Filipe Albuquerque: “Really happy with the results and for the Cadillac WTR team. At Daytona we had something like this in the pocket, but unfortunately we weren’t there. The race was up and down, typical IMSA with a lot happening, but in the end, it was a great result for us. We were the best of the race. P3 feels like a win. Ricky in the end was a star, coming back, just a star. I loved it. The motivation is super high and we can’t wait for the next one.”

Will Stevens: “Super good result for the team. I think it shows the progress we are making, race by race. I think this whole weekend we had a good feeling. We had a strong package from the start and always felt that we were in contention to be upfront. We had a few setbacks in the middle of the race, but stuck with it and pushed to the end. Ricky did an awesome job in the final stint to make his way to third. Really happy for the Cadillac WTR team. I think this podium feels very good for everyone and is helpful to build the confidence going forward.”

Ricky Taylor: “Really excited for the Cadillac WTR team. I think the result was the best we could hope for. The whole 10 car group and all of Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing are really hitting their stride in our second year with the Cadillac V-Series.R. I think we feel much more confident going into race weekends. I think we proved this weekend that we can make adjustments to the car for qualifying and the race. That momentum is going to build through the season even more, and now we’re looking forward to Long Beach.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “Bit of a tough one for us. The team put us in a position to be up front and we had good work in pit lane. I think we had good strategy today but at the end of the day we just didn’t have the pace for whatever reason. We saw hints of it at the start of the race with dropping a couple of places off the bat, but it didn’t seem too bad, but then we weren’t able to make steps forward when the rest of the field increased the pace. We’ve got some work to do, but solid points and it could have been a lot worse.”

Earl Bamber: “We just sort of battled all day and tried our best. Honestly, we had a good car at the start, but we didn’t have anything at the end. I don’t know if we had damage from our impact earlier in the race. We got torn up, no penalties accessed from race control which was surprising and that was about it.”

Frederik Vesti: “Fourth place at Sebring for the second year in a row I think. Very frustrating end of the race but to be honest looking at the pace of the day we were fighting for a podium with P3 and it’s frustrating not to be there but we were close. But good points. On my personal side it been an awesome race with a lot of action. I was actually quite surprised how hard people were racing in a 12-hour race. We still have eight hours to go, and people were already banging doors and going for it. I got to drive into the night and see the sunset and then at night and had some good battles with a few cars. Thank you to Cadillac Racing and to Whelen for another good race and we see everyone at Long Beach.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Louis Deletraz: “Disappointing result, only P8. I think we had a tough race. We spent a long time at the back, finally got the yellow we needed, got back close to the field and moved up to P5 before. Stayed there a long time, but yeah, we need to look for some answers; in the last 20 minutes, we just had slow pace, a lot of oversteer, and struggle to keep up. Not what we wanted. Congrats to the 10 for a podium! I think we actually had good pace a lot of time of the race. So we just need to put it all together next time.”

Colton Herta: “Well today didn’t quite go the way we had expected. It was a tough day, especially during my stint. The improvements the team has continued to make since Daytona is there, just a few untimely yellows in the heat of the day made it tough to gain positions on track. The way the Cadillac V-Series.R drives on the bumps at Sebring was awesome and I enjoyed my time with the Cadillac WTR team to start the year and look forward to being back at Petit.”

Jordan Taylor: “Obviously, a tough day for the 40 car; it seemed like none of the yellows went our way. They were always poorly timed, which was unfortunate. So it always felt like we were on the back foot, but, I think we had showed better pace than last year, which is a positive. Great to see the 10 car fighting for the podium there at the end, kind of the best of the rest. So we can leave here knowing that, we’re in the hunt now, in the mix in these races – just need to have some things go our way.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.