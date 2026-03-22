NHRA
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Phoenix Event Recap for the NHRA Arizona Nationals

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Todd Le﻿senko

USD Parts Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing
FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs
March 20-22 | Chandler, Arizona

Event Recap

Todd Lesenko, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing USD Parts Funny Car:

  • Earned No. 12 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.255 ET at 256.70 mph)
  • Fell to No. 13 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q2 on Friday, Lesenko ran a 4.256 ET at 256.41 mph.
  • Fell to No. 17 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Lesenko ran a 8.511 ET at 79.04 mph.
  • Secured No. 17 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q4 on Saturday, Lesenko ran a 6.356 ET at 110.33 mph, which failed to qualify for the event.

Notes of Interest

  • Lesenko represented USD Parts this weekend in Phoenix. For more than 50 years, their mission has been to fulfill your original equipment auto parts needs. As an authorized distributor of Motorcraft, AC Delco and Mopar parts, they support their customers as they work to provide the best ownership experience possible for those that drive Ford, GM and Chrysler vehicles. Their corporate headquarters and largest warehouse is located in Phoenix, Arizona. They have branch warehouses in Albuquerque, Denver and El Paso.
  • The Arizona Nationals is one of five races in which a Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car has started from the No. 1 qualifying position. Kenji Okazaki was the No. 1 qualifier for the 1997 Arizona Nationals (5.008 seconds, 290.88 mph on Feb. 22, 1997), an event in which he was ousted in Round 2 by Del Worsham.

Todd Lesenko, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing USD Parts Funny Car

“The weekend did not go as planned, but we are more motivated than ever as we go into Jim Dunn Racing’s home track in Pomona. Before the race season began, Jim Dunn told me it’s going to take three races to get this thing going. We have lots of new parts on this car and a new driver. After testing, Florida and Phoenix, that makes three! The team and car have come a long way since we started and we are confident moving forward to the next event. As the season progresses, we will continually make strides into being a highly competitive car for our sponsors, fans, and all involved with this legendary team. Thank you to all who believe in us.”

Next Up
The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals April 9-12 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
KALITTA, TODD AND GLENN WIN FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE OF 2026 IN PHOENIX
KALITTA, TODD AND GLENN WIN FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE OF 2026 IN PHOENIX
Next article
Tasca Racing Shows Progress and Resilience at NHRA Arizona Nationals
Tasca Racing Shows Progress and Resilience at NHRA Arizona Nationals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Riddick captures his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington
01:51
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
18:38
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington
02:04

Latest articles

RFK Racing Combines to Lead 183 Laps at Darlington

Official Release -
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing brought a lot of vibrant colors to the Lady in Black Sunday. Each of its three teams honored Greg Biffle with iconic paint schemes reminiscent of The Biff’s famous on-track identities.
Read more

CAPPS, LANGDON & GLENN ROLL TO WINS AT FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Three-time Funny Car world champion Ron Capps recovered from a massive engine explosion in the second round at Firebird Motorsports Park
Read more

Tasca Racing Shows Progress and Resilience at NHRA Arizona Nationals

Official Release -
Tasca Racing demonstrated steady progress and determination throughout the 2026 NHRA Arizona Nationals weekend at Firebird Motorsports Park
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Official Release -
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Mentality at Darlington Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos