Phoenix Event Recap for the NHRA Arizona Nationals

Todd Le﻿senko

USD Parts Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs

March 20-22 | Chandler, Arizona

Event Recap

Todd Lesenko, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing USD Parts Funny Car:

Earned No. 12 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.255 ET at 256.70 mph)

Fell to No. 13 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q2 on Friday, Lesenko ran a 4.256 ET at 256.41 mph.

Fell to No. 17 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Lesenko ran a 8.511 ET at 79.04 mph.

Secured No. 17 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. In Q4 on Saturday, Lesenko ran a 6.356 ET at 110.33 mph, which failed to qualify for the event.

Notes of Interest

Lesenko represented USD Parts this weekend in Phoenix. For more than 50 years, their mission has been to fulfill your original equipment auto parts needs. As an authorized distributor of Motorcraft, AC Delco and Mopar parts, they support their customers as they work to provide the best ownership experience possible for those that drive Ford, GM and Chrysler vehicles. Their corporate headquarters and largest warehouse is located in Phoenix, Arizona. They have branch warehouses in Albuquerque, Denver and El Paso.

The Arizona Nationals is one of five races in which a Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car has started from the No. 1 qualifying position. Kenji Okazaki was the No. 1 qualifier for the 1997 Arizona Nationals (5.008 seconds, 290.88 mph on Feb. 22, 1997), an event in which he was ousted in Round 2 by Del Worsham.

Todd Lesenko, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing USD Parts Funny Car

“The weekend did not go as planned, but we are more motivated than ever as we go into Jim Dunn Racing’s home track in Pomona. Before the race season began, Jim Dunn told me it’s going to take three races to get this thing going. We have lots of new parts on this car and a new driver. After testing, Florida and Phoenix, that makes three! The team and car have come a long way since we started and we are confident moving forward to the next event. As the season progresses, we will continually make strides into being a highly competitive car for our sponsors, fans, and all involved with this legendary team. Thank you to all who believe in us.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals April 9-12 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California.