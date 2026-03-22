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Tasca Racing Shows Progress and Resilience at NHRA Arizona Nationals

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Chandler, AZ – Tasca Racing demonstrated steady progress and determination throughout the 2026 NHRA Arizona Nationals weekend at Firebird Motorsports Park, with Austin Prock driving the Motorcraft Quick Lane Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car to a ninth-place qualifying position and a competitive showing in Sunday eliminations.

The weekend opened with difficult track conditions that tested teams across the Funny Car field. In Q1, Prock recorded a 4.452-second pass at 295.46 MPH after dropping a cylinder early in the run, forcing him to pedal the car and recover from a move toward the centerline. The effort positioned Tasca Racing 13th after the first session.

In Q2, the team showed incremental improvement with a 4.427 ET. Prock advanced further down track before encountering tire spin near the top end, navigating multiple directional corrections to complete the pass. Tasca Racing ended Friday in the 14th position, continuing to gather critical data under challenging conditions.

Saturday marked a turning point for the team. In Q3, Prock delivered a clean and controlled A-to-B run, posting a 4.041 ET at 320.05 MPH. The pass represented a significant step forward in performance and stability, moving Tasca Racing into the top half of the field in ninth position.

Despite the momentum, Q4 presented a new challenge. The car dropped a left-side cylinder immediately at the hit, limiting the run to a 9.246 ET. Even with the setback, the team maintained its ninth-place qualifying position heading into eliminations.

Tasca Racing faced J.R. Todd in the opening round. Prock delivered a strong reaction time and held the starting line advantage, but tire spin developed near the 330-foot mark, impacting overall performance. The team recorded a 4.307 ET at 261.88 MPH, while Todd advanced with a 4.043 ET at 321.19 MPH.

While the result did not yield a round win, the Arizona Nationals marked measurable progress for Tasca Racing. From early struggles on Friday to a strong Q3 performance and a competitive first-round effort, the team established a clear trajectory of improvement.

Prock emphasized the team’s mindset moving forward, noting that the performance gains made throughout the weekend provide a foundation to build on as the season continues.

Tasca Racing leaves Chandler with valuable data, increased confidence, and a continued focus on refinement as they prepare for the WinterNationals in Pomona, CA April 10th, the next stop on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule.

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