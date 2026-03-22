RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet Team Challenged at Darlington Raceway Enroute to 25th-Place Finish

Finish: 25th

Start: 10th

Points: 26th

“Our No. 3 team had another solid start to the weekend with qualifying inside the top-10, which puts us in a better spot to start the race and have a better pit stall selection. Once the race started, we just went to battle with our Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet. Tires are key at this place with the fall off and we tried to play strategy in Stage 3, hoping for a quick caution. Unfortunately, that didn’t fall our way but we netted out where we were before, maybe a few positions lower. The balance was extremely tight at the end so we powered through to the checkered.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Mentality at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 21st

Start: 8th

Points: 23rd

“Today wasn’t our day. We had a good practice and qualifying session with the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet, but that didn’t convert once we got out on Darlington Raceway this afternoon. With that said, the team never quit and we made some adjustments that at times let us race inside the top-15. It’s time now to focus on Martinsville Speedway and continuing to make strides with the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.” -Kyle Busch