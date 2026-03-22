Rick Ware Racing: Goodyear 400 from Darlington

RICK WARE RACING

Goodyear 400

Date: March 22, 2026

Event: Goodyear 400 (Round 6 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (1.366-mile oval)

Format: 293 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/108 laps)

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 36th / Running, completed 285 of 293 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 53 points)

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the Goodyear 400 to score his 12th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading fourth of the season, and his first at Darlington. His margin over second-place Brad Keselowski was 5.847 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 26 laps.

● Only 18 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Reddick remains the championship leader after Darlington with a 95-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.

Sound Bites:

“Today was probably one of the toughest days in a racecar, probably ever. First green flag pit stop, we had a wheel come off, and so our day was kind of shot, but we fired off swinging. I was really impressed by the team, the car they built, the speed that we had. We’ve unloaded strong in practice three weeks in a row now, and that’s a testament to these guys. Hopefully, we can just mitigate mistakes and get a good result next week in Martinsville.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Chevrolet

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.