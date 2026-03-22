Rick Ware Racing: Goodyear 400 from Darlington

RICK WARE RACING
Goodyear 400
Date: March 22, 2026
Event: Goodyear 400 (Round 6 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (1.366-mile oval)
Format: 293 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/108 laps)
Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing (Ford)
RWR Finish:
● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 36th / Running, completed 285 of 293 laps)
RWR Points:
● Cody Ware (35th with 53 points)
Race Notes:
● Tyler Reddick won the Goodyear 400 to score his 12th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading fourth of the season, and his first at Darlington. His margin over second-place Brad Keselowski was 5.847 seconds.
● There were four caution periods for a total of 26 laps.
● Only 18 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Reddick remains the championship leader after Darlington with a 95-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.
Sound Bites:
“Today was probably one of the toughest days in a racecar, probably ever. First green flag pit stop, we had a wheel come off, and so our day was kind of shot, but we fired off swinging. I was really impressed by the team, the car they built, the speed that we had. We’ve unloaded strong in practice three weeks in a row now, and that’s a testament to these guys. Hopefully, we can just mitigate mistakes and get a good result next week in Martinsville.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Chevrolet
Next Up:
The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.