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TOYOTA RACING – NCS Darlington Post-Race Report – 03.22.26

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

REDDICK WINS AGAIN, CLAIMS VICTORY IN DARLINGTON
Toyota first OEM to win five of the first six Cup races since 2007

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 22, 2026) – Tyler Reddick added to his incredible start to the 2026 season as he overcame alternator woes to drive through the field and claim his fourth victory in six races to start the year. Reddick, who won the pole and finished second in the first stage, was forced to have an extended pit stop at the end of stage one to change a battery, and it took until the final stage, but Reddick was able to pass race leader Brad Keselowski with 30 to go in the race and set sail, winning by more than five seconds. Reddick now leads the point standings by 95 points.

Reddick’s fourth victory, along with Denny Hamlin’s triumph in Las Vegas, has given Toyota wins in five of the first six races to start the season – the first time any OEM has done that since 2007.

Ty Gibbs (sixth) and Erik Jones (10th) also placed their Camrys in the top-10, continuing recent strong performance. For Gibbs, it is his fourth consecutive top-six run, while Jones earned his second top-10 in the last three races.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Darlington Raceway
Race 6 of 36 – 400.24 miles, 293 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1sr, TYLER REDDICK
2nd, Brad Keselowski*
3rd, Ryan Blaney*
4th, Carson Hocevar*
5th, Austin Cindric*
6th, TY GIBBS
10th, ERIK JONES
11th, DENNY HAMLIN
12th, CHASE BRISCOE
19th, CHRISTOPHER BELL
27th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK
34th, BUBBA WALLACE
35th, RILEY HERBST
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Xfinity Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What does it mean to win here at Darlington?

“It means everything. Some of the guys and I were talking about – we have it pretty good as Cup drivers, but it seemed like today, it was going to be a blue-collar type of day – we were going to have to really work for it. From lap 1, to have the alternator problems we were having, and just be cutting fans and not to be able to run things that I was counting on to keep me cool all day was tough. Just an incredible Xfinity Camry. So proud of this team, and everyone that is a part of it.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 10th

Can you talk about your race?
“It wasn’t a bad day. I thought we had a decent top-10, top-five AdventHealth Camry. Got turned around at the end or stage two and had to fight back from that. Strategy worked out good at the end, and the car was good the last two runs, which allowed us to get back to the front. We needed some long runs, which we had. Long day, lot of sliding around and a lot of guys wrecking and making mistakes, so to come home 10th is good.”

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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