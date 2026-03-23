Flying Lizard Motorsports Set for Sonoma Season Opener, Adds McLaren Trophy Entry

PHEONIX, Ariz., (March 23, 2026) – Flying Lizard Motorsports returns to its former home circuit this weekend as Sonoma Raceway hosts the opening rounds of the SRO America season, with the team fielding entries in both Pirelli GT4 America and GT America Powered by AWS with Colorado MotorSport. In addition, the Lizards will expand their 2026 program with the announcement of a full-season entry in McLaren Trophy America, welcoming a familiar name to the fold in longtime rival Johnny O’Connell alongside Philip Ploskas.

“Sonoma is always a special one for us,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It’s great to come back and race in front of all the fans who have supported us for the last two decades. We’ve had strong momentum with this group, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this weekend. On top of that, bringing Johnny into the Lizard family, after years of battling against him, is something pretty special. His son raced with us last year, and it’s great to finally have Johnny’s name under our banner”

Pireli GT4 America

In Pirelli GT4 America, the No. Flying Lizard Colorado MotorSport 413 BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO of Zach Lumsden and Kris Wilson stand ready to kick off Rounds 1 and 2 of the championship. The duo reunites for their first full season together after a successful 2025 campaign that included a race win at VIRginia International Raceway and a podium finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With 31 entries on the grid, eight of those in the competitive AM class, the weekend presents a strong test for the pairing as they continue their push toward championship contention. The series features six different manufacturers and a one-hour, two-driver format with a mandatory 10-minute pit window and no tire changes. Race one takes place Friday at 1:55 PM PT, followed by race two on Saturday at 1:00 PM PT.

GT America Powered by AWS

Flying Lizard Motorsports and Colorado MotorSport will also field Craig Lumsden in GT America Powered by AWS, competing in the GT4 class aboard the No. 610 BMW M4 GT4 (G82). After a breakthrough debut weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he secured two podium finishes, Lumsden enters Sonoma looking to build on that momentum in his first full-season campaign. The 40-minute sprint format features a single driver per car with no pit stops or tire changes, and a competitive 18-car field across SRO3, Cup, and GT4 classes. Race one is scheduled for Saturday at 6:20 PM PT, with race two on Sunday at 11:00 AM PT.

McLaren Trophy America

Adding to the team’s 2026 efforts, Flying Lizard Motorsports will once again contest the McLaren Trophy America series, marking its second consecutive season in the championship. The team welcomes Philip Ploskas and Johnny O’Connell to the program, competing in the AM/AM class for the full season. Ploskas, a surgeon based in Atlanta, brings a diverse racing background that includes experience in Ferrari Challenge, along with a unique history in the sport as a longtime lead medical doctor in the American Le Mans Series paddock. O’Connell, best known as a General Motors factory driver and, for many years, one of Flying Lizard’s fiercest on-track rivals, now makes the switch to the Lizard camp. After years of going head-to-head, he’s officially “seen the light,” joining the team not only as Ploskas’ co-driver but also as his coach and longtime friend. The McLaren Trophy America format features a 50-minute race with two drivers, a mandatory pit stop for driver change, and no required tire changes.

All races from Sonoma Raceway will stream live on YouTube at youtube.com/gtworld.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

APEX Motor Club features only the best in racing technology. The APEX phase one track is a 2.27-mile circuit with an additional 2.15-mile circuit in phase 2, beginning construction in 2023. APEX is paved using the latest techniques and premium materials, creating the smoothest and most durable racing surface, rarely found on most race tracks.

Furthermore, APEX incorporated extensive run off and installed an LED flag-lighting system to offer members a premium and safe racing atmosphere.

APEX has something for everyone from world-class racing circuits to private collection tours, as well as a clubhouse with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant and more. The APEX experience offers everything from the APEX Academy, which not only teaches members their new track, but provides the fundamentals in performance driving techniques, to private one-on-one coaching with industry experts and racing professionals. In addition, APEX features on-site fueling and offers concierge-level service for preparing your vehicle prior to as well as during lapping and racing sessions. The APEX off-track experience is just as valuable! APEX members enjoy special invitations to a variety of unique experiences throughout the valley and country all year long.

Website: www.apexmotorclub.com.