Forte Racing Adds No. 100 PiedParker Entry with Cooper Broll for 2026 McLaren Trophy America Season

Cooper Broll Steps Into Solo Am Class Campaign with Forte Racing’s Expanding McLaren Trophy America Program

Monrovia, California (Monday, March 23, 2026) – Forte Racing has announced the addition of the No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo to its 2026 McLaren Trophy America program, with Cooper Broll set to compete in the Am class as a solo driver.

The entry further expands Forte Racing’s McLaren Trophy America lineup, highlighting the team’s continued commitment to developing emerging talent while competing at the front of the field.

Broll enters the 2026 season following a steady rise through the sports car racing ranks. In his debut MTA season in 2025, he collected multiple podium finishes, quickly demonstrating the speed and consistency required to compete at the front of the field. He began his racing career with Skip Barber Racing, competing for three seasons across SRO TC America and McLaren Trophy America. After finishing sixth in the TCA championship in his inaugural season in 2023, Broll advanced to the TCX class in 2024, securing third overall in the championship.

Originally from the Lake Tahoe region, Broll developed his competitive foundation as a ski racer in the Sierra Nevada, building the discipline, focus, and mental approach that continue to define his performance on track. He is currently pursuing a degree in Finance at the University of Nevada, Reno, while also competing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America in 2026.

Broll returns to McLaren Trophy America ready to take on a new challenge as a solo driver in the Am class.

“I am very excited to be back in McLaren Trophy America in 2026 with Forte Racing,” said Broll. “After a strong 2025 season, I feel ready to go back into it with a new challenge, driving as a single driver. I am confident that with Forte’s professionalism and skill, we are going to have a really special season together. With such an experienced team backing me, I am focused on the top step this year.”

Forte Racing Technical Director Peter Jacobs sees strong potential in Broll as he continues his progression.

“As I embark on my 41st year in professional motorsports and my eleventh consecutive season with Shane, I am thrilled to collaborate with another promising young driver working his way up the ranks, Cooper Broll. I’ve always found it a joy to witness the success of the talented young drivers I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring as they achieve important milestones throughout their careers. Cooper showed strong pace and consistency in his first McLaren Trophy America season, collecting multiple podium finishes and finishing second in the Pro class championship, results that highlight his determination and eagerness to continue learning.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne said the No. 100 entry reflects both the strength of the program and the team’s commitment to driver development.

“Cooper is exactly the type of driver we look to work with at Forte Racing,” said Seneviratne. “He has shown consistent progression at each step in his career, and moving into a solo driver role in McLaren Trophy America is a great opportunity for him to continue that growth. The Am class is very competitive, and we believe he has the pace, mindset, and work ethic to be a strong contender this season. We’re excited to have him as part of our program.”

Forte Racing enters the 2026 season with a deep and competitive McLaren Trophy America lineup and remains committed to delivering a championship-level program for its drivers and partners.

The 2026 McLaren Trophy America season begins at Sonoma Raceway, where Broll will make his debut in the No. 100 PiedParker entry.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating the the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule: