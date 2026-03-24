Camping World becomes Supporting Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend

Iconic brand to spotlight Hero Program honoring military, law enforcement and first responders

SAN DIEGO (March 24, 2026) – NASCAR announced today that Camping World will serve as a Supporting Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19-21. It reunites one of the sport’s most recognizable and enduring brands with NASCAR and Southern California for a historic celebration of speed, service and community.

For decades, Camping World’s heart has been firmly entrenched in the NASCAR community — from trackside campgrounds packed with loyal fans to high-profile partnerships across the sport, including its entitlement partnership with the Truck Series from 2009-2022. Its presence at NASCAR San Diego Weekend underscores the brand’s continued commitment to NASCAR and to the passionate fan base that fuels it.

“NASCAR San Diego Weekend is about more than racing — it’s about community, patriotism and bringing people together around shared values,” said Amy Lupo, President of NASCAR San Diego. “Camping World is an iconic brand within our sport, and their unwavering support of the military and first responders aligns perfectly with the spirit of this event, which honors the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. We are proud to welcome them as a Supporting Partner for this landmark weekend.”

As part of its involvement, Camping World will utilize the weekend to debut their new Hero Program, which honors members of the military, law enforcement and first responders who have demonstrated exceptional service to our country and communities. The program reflects the company’s deep respect for those who serve and its ongoing investment in recognizing everyday heroes.

Throughout the event, Camping World will engage fans with on-site activations while shining a spotlight on honorees who embody courage, dedication and service. The partnership also reflects the synergy between NASCAR’s proud ties to America’s armed forces and first responders and Camping World’s longstanding commitment to those that protect and defend our freedom.

“Camping World and NASCAR have shared decades of history. The fans’ dedication to the sport and their affinity for the RV lifestyle at the track is unmatched. We are honored to be part of NASCAR San Diego Weekend and to continue our deep-rooted relationship with the NASCAR family,” said Matthew Wagner, CEO & President of Camping World.

“Our Hero Program is about recognizing the brave men and women who serve our country, protect our freedom, and support our communities with distinction. There is no better stage than an event with such strong ties to the military to acknowledge their sacrifice and celebrate their commitment,” said Brandon Mulhall, CMO of Camping World.

Racing action at Naval Base Coronado begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19. Friday access will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Coronado and a limited amount of Coronado residents, culminating with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Ticket holders from the general public will be welcome aboard June 20-21. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take center stage on Saturday, June 20, and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Anduril 250 Race the Base on Sunday, June 21.

Race fans are encouraged to visit www.nascarsandiego.com for the latest information.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the world’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Through Camping World and Good Sam brands, our vision is to build a business that makes RVing and other outdoor adventures fun and easy. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and stockholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of highly specialized services and plans, including roadside assistance, protection plans and insurance, uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of an outdoor and recreational lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 44 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Naval Base Coronado

Naval Base Coronado is home to 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and other air, surface and subsurface commands. Notable commands include Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and its tenant commands, visit cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Coronado and follow Naval Base Coronado on Facebook.

About Sports San Diego

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the Rady Children’s Invitational, Holiday Bowl, California State Games, and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.