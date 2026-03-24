Kickstand Cocktails Named the Official Bold Canned Cocktail of RFK Racing

CONCORD, N.C. (March 24, 2026) – In celebration of National Cocktail Day March 24th, Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing today announced Kickstand Cocktails as the team’s Official Bold Canned Cocktail. Together they will begin to spice things up at Kansas Speedway, April 19th when Kickstand Cocktails will be the primary partner on Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang. Kickstand Cocktails, the all-natural craft vodka sodas with a refreshing kick, will also join Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kickstand Cocktails was born from an inspiration to create bold, spice-infused cocktails that deliver consistent flavor with every sip, ultimately carving out a distinctive space in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category. The brand’s award-winning portfolio of canned cocktails blends real spirits, fruit, and sweet peppers to provide unique flavors balanced with smooth drinkability. Kickstand Cocktails earned a silver medal from the San Francisco Tasting Alliance in 2025 and named the best new RTD by BevNet in 2023.

Kickstand Cocktails was founded by prominent entrepreneur and sports journalist, Darren Rovell. He’s joined by a collection of prominent investors, including NFL stars JJ and TJ Watt, Mike Evans, Marcus Jones, World-champion swimmer and Olympian Michael Phelps and others.

“Just like the RFK Racing team, being bold has been in our DNA before it was a trend,” said Kickstand Cocktails CEO, Elisa Baker. “We pride ourselves on providing all-natural bold flavors that were missing in the drink aisle and can’t wait to spice up the track this season for race fans.”

The partnership brings RFK Racing and Kickstand Cocktails together around a shared commitment to authenticity and being bold.

“Kickstand isn’t afraid to be bold, and neither are we,” said RFK Racing President, Chip Bowers. “That edge, that personality, it’s what makes this partnership fun. From Kansas with Ryan to the rest of the season with Brad, we’re ready to bring that energy to the track and to the fans.”

Known for its premium ready-to-drink cocktails and distinctive personality, Kickstand Cocktails makes for the perfect pairing with Preece, who has brought his own bit of flavor to the NASCAR Cup Series.

“People know that I don’t hold back when it comes to my racing,” said Preece. “This is a great partnership because we are a lot alike. I’m not afraid to be aggressive, while still being smooth. A lot like Kickstand Cocktails.”

Kickstand Cocktails’ primary appearance with Preece at Kansas Speedway will showcase the brand on one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most dynamic intermediate tracks, while its season-long associate role with Keselowski ensures continued visibility throughout the season.

The collaboration creates opportunities for retail activation, storytelling and fan engagement, including an upcoming sweepstakes for race fans.

The Kansas Speedway event marks Kickstand Cocktails’ debut as a primary partner in the NASCAR Cup Series, positioning the brand at a venue known for high speeds, side-by-side racing, and passionate fans in the heart of America’s motorsports landscape.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS

Kickstand Cocktails are bold craft vodka sodas made with premium vodka, fruit juice and all-natural refreshing flavors. Kickstand Cocktails contain: 110 calories, no added sugar, zero carbs and 5% ABV in four clean flavors: Smashed Raspberry Habanero, Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano and Torched Peach Chipotle. For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails.