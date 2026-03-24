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Legendary Rock Band Counting Crows To Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Special Guest Switchfoot To Open; Fans Can Expect Full Day of Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, March 24, 2026) – Grammy and Academy Award-nominated Counting Crows will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Counting Crows will be joined by special guest Switchfoot, which will open the show.

Miller Lite Carb Day is a full day of on- and off-track action and entertainment. All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the second annual Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge.

“Miller Lite Carb Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From 33 drivers speeding around the track in the final ‘500’ practice to the Wienie 500 and Pit Stop Challenge, there is no shortage of on-track action leading into a legendary rock concert in Turn 3. It’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World, and many of our fans take the day off work to spend it at IMS, a tradition we can all celebrate.”

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

Counting Crows have enchanted listeners with an intensely soulful and intricate take on rock & roll for more than three decades. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, “August and Everything After,” the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

The band’s double-platinum sophomore studio album, “Recovering the Satellites,” debuted at number one and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world.

In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidentally in Love” for the animated motion picture “Shrek 2.” The instant success of the track earned the band an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

In 2021, Counting Crows ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists” 25th-anniversary chart. The band released their latest full-length album “Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!” to rave reviews in May 2025. In December 2025, HBO premiered, “Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?” part of the “Music Box” documentary series. The film also received widespread acclaim and chronicles the band’s rise to fame, the pressures of success and the creation of some of their most celebrated albums.

Switchfoot – consisting of Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) – has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide of their 13 studio albums, including their 2003 triple-platinum breakthrough “The Beautiful Letdown” and 2009’s Grammy Award-winning “Hello Hurricane.”

Through a unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock, Switchfoot has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base. The band has racked up a string of alternative radio hit singles and performed sold-out tours in more than 40 countries. Switchfoot also has raised more than $3 million to aid kids in through their BRO-AM Foundation.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at $50. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $90. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $285, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks, dedicated bars and restroom trailers.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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