25 YEARS OF SERVICE: FIRST HORIZON BANK AND BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY CELEBRATE OFFICIAL SPONSORSHIP MILESTONE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (March 19, 2026) – First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is proud to celebrate 25 years as the “Official Bank of Bristol Motor Speedway”. Since 2001, the Memphis-based bank has been one of Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest active sponsorship partners.

“We take great pride in our 25-year relationship with the NASCAR racing legacy that is Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Greg Perdue, Tri-Cities Market President for First Horizon. “Marking this key sponsorship milestone as the “Official Bank of Bristol Motor Speedway” aligns with our commitment to investing in places that give people great experiences and serving our communities in unique ways that help grow our brand.”

“At Bristol, the best partnerships feel like family traditions and First Horizon has earned that place here,” said Jerry Caldwell, President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “This 25th anniversary is a big moment for two Tennessee brands, and our shared values keep us moving forward together with the same focus on growth, service and community.”

Race fans will notice the First Horizon brand is visible at strategic points around the Bristol Motor Speedway campus, including inside the world-famous oval in addition to designated exterior locations at the Entrance 3 Dragway marquee sign and on the Elevator E tower near Gates 6 and 7 at the oval. The bank also enhances the fan experience with a convenient ATM in the track’s North Lot, at BMS Entrance #1 near the “It’s Bristol, Baby” monument.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway, known as The Last Great Colosseum, sits in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line. The 0.533-mile concrete oval, with 28-degree banking, hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, the tradition-rich Food City 500 weekend in April and the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race Chase weekend in September. The venue has staged iconic moments such as the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech (NCAA-record 156,990 fans), the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (MLB regular-season record crowd of 91,032), the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, the rebirth of NASCAR Cup Series racing on dirt from 2021–2023 and sold-out concerts for Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney. Fans enjoy Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided screen video board. The adjacent Bristol Dragway is the home to the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, and the dragway can transform into the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre for music concerts. Opened in 1961 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 1996, BMS remains one of America’s most unique and versatile sports and entertainment destinations. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.